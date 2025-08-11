Former Andhra CM Jagan's Maternal Uncle Booked For Political Comments At Tirumala Temple
On a complaint by the Vigilance officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the police registered a case against Ravindranath Reddy, a former MLA and former Mayor of Kadapa.
The YSRCP leader allegedly violated the TTD rules by making political comments on Sunday after offering prayers.
He made the comments while talking to media persons in front of the temple.
Ravindranath Reddy criticised the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government and commented on political developments, including the Pulivendula Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency by-election.
He alleged that the TDP-led alliance was indulging in irregularities and attempting to intimidate YSRCP workers and Pulivendula residents.
He also claimed that crop yields had declined under the present government and accused it of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of Super Six scheme.
The TTD Board, which looks after the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple, had issued a directive in November last year, banning political and hate speeches at the Tirumala temple premises.
The Board had emphasised the need to preserve the spiritual sanctity of the holy site.
The TTD Board noted that the incidents of political leaders making controversial statements to media personnel immediately after temple darshan have disrupted the spiritual atmosphere traditionally characterised by divine chants of "Govinda".
The Board had warned that any person violating the directive will face legal consequences.
Political leaders have been explicitly requested to refrain from making political statements or engaging in hate speech within the temple precincts.
The TTD officials are keeping a close watch on the media interactions of the political leaders after darshan.
It's common for leaders of all the parties to speak to media after coming out of the temple.
However, political leaders have been exercising caution since the TTD issued the order in November last year.
