Cox Automotive Advances AI-Powered Dealership Innovation With New Vauto And Uveye Integration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Select progressive dealerships are using this integration today to reimagine how trade-ins are sourced in the service drive, appraised, and converted into inventory. The shared vision is to create a seamless, scalable process that makes it easy for dealers to identify high-potential vehicles, understand their true condition and value, and generate real-time sales offers - all within minutes. "This is about helping dealers act faster and smarter," said Derek Hansen, VP of Operations at vAuto. "Together, we're making it possible to present informed offers, generate merchandising assets, and source quality inventory - all based on real condition data, in real time."

"With Cox Automotive as a key partner, we're transforming the dealership experience by integrating advanced AI into the appraisal process," said Amir Hever, CEO at UVeye. "This collaboration is helping us automate inspections and deliver instant, data-driven appraisals - a major step toward bridging the gap between service and sales."

Key benefits of the new integration include:



Automated appraisals based on real-time condition data

Instant trade-in offers informed by market insights and AI scans

High-resolution merchandising imagery captured before reconditioning Streamlined inventory sourcing directly from the service lane

Dealerships like Brickell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Miami are already seeing the benefits. "We've relied on vAuto for inventory and UVeye for inspections," said Jonathan Noda, General Manager. "Now we're connecting the dots. If we can scan a car, appraise it accurately, and generate a live offer while the customer's still in service - that's a whole new level of opportunity."

Cox Automotive is committed to providing a comprehensive, data-rich view of every vehicle's condition. For more than a decade, AI has enhanced the company's wholesale fixed and mobile imaging with groundbreaking computer vision driving accuracy, consistency and confidence across the Manheim Marketplace. Today, this technology is fueling industry-leading damage detection at select Manheim locations.

Cox Automotive and UVeye will continue to refine the integration with dealer partners and plan to showcase early results and future enhancements.

To learn more or join a pilot program, visit or .

Dealers interested in learning more or joining pilot programs can view this video or visit or .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About UVeye

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an 'MRI for vehicles', deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Cox Automotive; UVeye