Viewing China From Afar: Ganbei In Napa
NAPA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Historians have spent generations uncovering the vital contributions of Chinese pioneers who shaped California's celebrated Napa Valley through their labor in vineyards and wine cellars. Today, their legacy inspires a new generation of storytellers and winemakers. Chinese-American chef and TV personality Martin Yan, known as "Yan Can Cook," guides viewers through the valley's lush landscapes in the documentary "Viewing China from Afar: Ganbei in Napa," produced by People's Daily Online West USA.
This episode traces the enduring Chinese influence throughout the valley-from the hand-carved wine caves to the scenic railroads winding through vine-covered hills. Artifacts of this heritage persist at Napa's historical museum and in the resting places of Chinese workers, their stories now woven into the region's cultural fabric.
Today, Chinese heritage continues to flourish in Napa. Talented vintners of Chinese descent craft acclaimed wines, while Chinese-owned restaurants expertly pair these vintages with sumptuous cuisine-creating a distinctive cultural fusion that has become one of Napa Valley's most compelling attractions.
For over a century, the spirit of Chinese perseverance has been rooted in these hills. Like a fine wine, this story has matured over time-developing rich complexity and depth. Now, it's ready to be shared with the world.
