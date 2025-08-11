Lynden Transport, Lynden Logistics Mark Third Year At No. 1 In Quest For Quality Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies rank first overall and highest in service, equipment and operations

Anchorage, AK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Lynden Transport and Lynden Logistics were voted No. 1 overall in the annual Quest for Quality awards. Lynden Transport received its 29th award with a top score in the Western Regional Less-than-Truckload (LTL) category and earned first in customer service and equipment and operations. Lynden Logistics was also awarded the highest average overall score in the Air Freight Forwarders category and was ranked first in equipment and operations. It is the 19th Quest for Quality award for the forwarder.



“We are honored once again to receive this recognition, which reflects the consistent dedication of our entire team,” says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi.“Our focus has always been on delivering reliable, responsive service and building lasting partnerships with our customers. Each year brings new challenges, and our employees continue to rise to the occasion with the same commitment to excellence. This award is a tribute to their efforts and a reminder that we never stop striving to improve.”

“With volatility in the global markets, it's even more important to provide agile and flexible transportation and logistics options for our customers. Nowhere is that more critical than in the air freight transportation industry where decisions need to be made quickly and reliably,” says Stuart Nakayama, President of Lynden Logistics.“In tandem with our exceptional airline and logistics partners, our sales, operations, and customer service teams work tirelessly to maintain the Lynden Logistics experience; transporting goods safely, intact, and on time. To be recognized by readers of Logistics Management for this hard work is rewarding.”



The Quest for Quality program , now in its 42nd year, recognizes the highest level of service and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). To determine the 'best of the best,' transportation and supply chain decision makers rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly on the basis of service quality. This year, 3,107 ballots were cast resulting in 160 transportation and logistics providers earning Quest for Quality gold.



“As our latest Quest for Quality results show, the improved collaboration between shippers and their carrier and service partners over the past year have only helped them to prepare for whatever supply chain disruption may be around the bend – an indication that more resilient logistics operations have been created to meet future challenges,” says Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director for Peerless Media's Supply Chain Group.

Lynden Transport and Lynden Logistics are part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska , Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit .

