Global Regulations Driving Norms In US Pay Transparency Practices, Most Employers Plan To Share Pay Ranges With Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US companies are increasingly embracing pay transparency, even as regulatory complexities introduced by the U.S. Administration 2025 Executive Orders and the EU Pay Transparency present new challenges. This is according to the 2025 Pay Transparency Survey by WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company.

The survey found 82% of US companies are either communicating, planning or considering communicating individual pay ranges with employees and 79% are doing the same with external candidates, regardless of legal mandates. This shift is being driven by a combination of factors: growing regulatory requirements (72%), company values and culture (44%) and employee expectations (41%).

Navigating the complexities of US and international directives, many organizations are taking proactive steps to provide transparency around pay equity. According to the survey, one-third (32%) of organizations have publicly shared a narrative or commitment on pay equity, and 20% have done so for pay transparency. Another one-third are actively planning or considering doing similar disclosures. Among those that have issued a pay equity narrative, nearly three-quarters (72%) have adopted a global perspective, addressing pay equity across the entire organization, although they often allow for local or regional differences within this global narrative.

Despite this progress, there are improvements to be made. Less than half of employers share how individual base pay is determined and progresses. Even fewer convey how pay ranges are designed and managed and the employee's position within the pay range.

Most organizations believe that sharing pay ranges with employees will lead to significantly more questions about compensation from managers (70%), more questions about compensation from employees (68%) and more pay negotiations (53%). Also, concerns about managers' ability to explain compensation programs and possible employee reactions are the most commonly cited factors holding back pay program communication. However, the survey found that organizations are currently more likely to educate senior leaders and managers on pay than employees but are planning for more employee education in the future.

“We're witnessing a broader cultural shift take place around communicating pay, even though many US employers are not directly impacted by the EU Pay Transparency Directive,” said Lindsay Wiggins, North America Pay Equity co-leader.“Companies recognize that increased pay transparency is becoming a new reality that can support their employer brand and build competitive advantage in the talent market. To prepare for this, there are some essential fundamentals that companies need to get right, including robust job and rewards structures, and objective HR policies and processes to ensure the delivery of equal pay. In addition, it's important for companies to look at their future ambition for pay programs and define how transparent they aspire to be.”

The survey also found that just more than half (56%) of companies use metrics to measure the impact of pay transparency. The most prevalent metrics used are adjusted gender pay gap, questions received from managers and employees, and impact on employee retention.

Despite growing interest, most employers are not utilizing AI technology to support their pay programs. Only a small percentage are planning on using AI to support pay information communication (15%), market compensation research (17%) or pay gap identification (11%). Barriers to adoption include data privacy and compliance risks, oversight in AI-driven decisions and integration challenges with HR systems.

“With many organizations planning to take a global approach to their pay program communication, organizations need a clear, consistent and well-documented approach to disclosure to ensure accurate data is shared with candidates and employees,” said Jill Havely, head of global community excellence, Employee Experience.“Educating relevant stakeholders and building employee trust is paramount in this process, as well as leveraging relevant technologies to support a clear and transparent communication process.”

