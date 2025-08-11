Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 8, 2025, the Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable October 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2025.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

