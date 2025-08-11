Deviqa Reaches 4,000 QA Engineers In Its Global Community One Of The Largest Professional QA Networks In The World

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DeviQA's global QA community surpasses 4,000 engineers, making it one of the world's largest independent software testing networks.

- Dmitry Reznik, founder & CTO at DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DeviQA, a leader in software testing services , proudly announces that its professional QA community has grown to over 4,000 engineers – making it one of the largest independent networks of software quality professionals globally.

What began in 2010 as a tight-knit group of a few test engineers has evolved into a global force of top-tier QA talent . This isn't a Slack group for memes or job spam. It's a private network of manual testers, automation leads, performance testing engineers, and AI-assisted QA specialists. Built by QA, for QA.

This isn't just a talent pipeline. It's DeviQA's unfair advantage:

- Every project team is backed by shared knowledge from thousands of real test cases, automation templates, and bug patterns

- Engineers receive real-time support from community peers when tackling unique edge cases or tool conflicts

- DeviQA speeds up onboarding by tapping into this network to quickly assemble domain-aligned teams

- Internal tools, frameworks, and best practices are battle-tested across hundreds of environments

“For clients, this means you don't get one QA engineer – you get thousands of insights behind them,” said Dmitry Reznik, founder & CTO at DeviQA.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a leading software testing company with 15+ years of experience delivering expert QA services to fast-growing and enterprise-level tech companies. With a focus on test automation , AI, and test strategy, DeviQA helps engineering teams release confidently and scale quality across complex systems.



