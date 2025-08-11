Dr. Kristy Loewenstein Appointed Dean Of The Hofstra Northwell School Of Nursing And Physician Assistant Studies

Dean Kristy Loewenstein, Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hofstra University and Northwell Health are pleased to announce the appointment of Kristy Loewenstein, PhD, as dean of the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. She has served as interim dean since 2024, guiding the school through a pivotal period of growth and innovation. A seasoned clinical leader, educator, and advocate for mental health, Dr. Loewenstein has more than two decades of experience gained from leadership roles within Northwell, where she most recently served as deputy chief nursing officer at South Oaks Hospital.“Dr. Loewenstein's experience and commitment to students, faculty, and the healthcare community position her well to lead the school in its next phase of growth,” said Hofstra University President Susan Poser.“I am pleased to welcome her to the University's leadership team, and I look forward to working with her in this role.”Dr. Loewenstein's professional background, which includes 22 years at Zucker Hillside Hospital, deeply informs her leadership. Her extensive experience in psychiatric and mental health nursing, coupled with her focus on interdisciplinary learning, makes her uniquely prepared to guide the school through its next phase of growth.“Our partnership with Hofstra University continues to grow stronger through leaders like Dr. Loewenstein, who represent the best of Northwell's clinical and nursing excellence,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health.“By combining academic rigor with the full breadth of resources across our health system, this collaboration prepares future nurses and physician assistants to meet the complex needs of our communities with skill, compassion, and purpose.”Dr. Loewenstein is a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Future of Nursing Scholar and a certified leader in nursing professional development, executive nursing, and psychiatric-mental health nursing. During her interim tenure at the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, Dr. Loewenstein led initiatives to support the school's first undergraduate nursing cohort preparing for the NCLEX, emphasized research and faculty scholarship, and expanded interprofessional education in collaboration with other Hofstra degree programs, including medicine, health sciences, and counseling. Her approach reflects key pillars of the Hofstra 100 strategic plan: interdisciplinary learning, student success, and community impact.“Kristy Loewenstein is an accomplished clinician, educator, and administrator,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles Riordan.“She brings a visionary yet pragmatic approach to academic leadership. Her commitment to excellence and equity will drive the school's continued growth while addressing real-world healthcare needs.”“This is a defining moment for healthcare education,” Dr. Loewenstein said.“I am honored to lead a school that combines state-of-the-art facilities, a deeply committed faculty, and a student body dedicated to service. Our partnership with Northwell Health, along with Hofstra's focus on interdisciplinary learning, gives us an extraordinary foundation to train the next generation of providers. I'm excited to build on our momentum and explore new ways to serve our communities.”Dr. Loewenstein holds a PhD in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina and an MS and BS in Nursing from Stony Brook University. She is certified in Nursing Professional Development (NPD-BC), Nursing Executive Advanced (NEA-BC), and as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC), all from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.She was selected following a national search and officially began her role as dean on August 1, 2025.# # #About Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant StudiesHofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies stands as a hallmark of excellence in healthcare education. Located on the vibrant Hofstra University campus in Hempstead, New York, the school offers comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs, nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report, that blend rigorous academic training with hands-on clinical experience. With distinguished faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, including a full medical/surgical simulation wing, clinical skills lab, patient care lab, and two operating room lab spaces, students are equipped to excel and prepared to meet the evolving demands of health care. Through an interdisciplinary learning model that emphasizes collaboration and compassionate patient care, Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies nurtures future healthcare professionals committed to making a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.About Northwell HealthNorthwell is the largest not-for-profit health system in the Northeast, serving residents of New York and Connecticut with 28 hospitals, more than 1,000 outpatient facilities, 22,000 nurses, and over 20,000 physicians. Northwell cares for more than 3 million people annually in the New York metro area, including Long Island, the Hudson Valley, western Connecticut, and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Northwell is New York state's largest private employer with over 104,000 employees – including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners and Nuvance Health Medical Practices – who are working to change health care for the better. Northwell, named to TIME100 Health's Most Influential Companies 2025 list, is making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Northwell is training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

