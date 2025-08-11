Local Veterinary Clinics Step In After National Mobile‐Vet Shutdown

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Dr. Timothy HodgeTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the abrupt shutdown of national mobile veterinary companies The Vets and BetterVet, local veterinary clinics in the Tampa Bay area are stepping up to ensure pet owners are not left without access to essential care.Dr. Timothy Hodge, owner of Harbourside Animal Hospital and Cross Creek Animal Medical Centre , announced immediate support measures for families affected by the closures.“Our priority is to ensure pets affected by this sudden closure receive uninterrupted care. We've streamlined a records-transfer process and are offering a $25 welcome credit to help families get back on track quickly.” said Dr. Hodge.The closures, which occurred in late July, have left thousands of pet owners nationwide without their regular veterinary providers. Both The Vets and BetterVet were leading names in mobile veterinary care, offering in-home services that gained popularity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in recent months, both companies faced mounting financial and operational challenges.The Vets, which had raised over $40 million in venture capital, ceased operations amid internal restructuring and financial strain. BetterVet, a competitor in the same mobile-care space, followed with a rapid shutdown and minimal notice to clients, sparking confusion and concern among pet owners across the country.In response, Dr. Hodge's Tampa-based clinics are working to bridge the gap. With two full-service veterinary practices - Harbourside Animal Hospital, located in the Ventana Building on the corner of Channelside and Kennedy in the Channel District. and Cross Creek Animal Medical Centre in New Tampa on Cross Creek Blvd in the Cory Lake Professional Plaza - his team is now actively welcoming displaced patients and has implemented a fast-track process for transferring medical records and onboarding new families.Both locations are equipped to offer preventive care, diagnostics, surgery, and wellness services, ensuring continuity of care for pets used to the convenience of at-home visits.Pet parents affected by the closures can visit either clinic's website or call to speak with a staff member about transferring records and redeeming the $25 new client credit being offered through August.Contact Information:Harbourside Animal HospitalPhone: (813) 229-3322Cross Creek Animal Medical CentrePhone: (813) 994-6929

