The Dairy Alliance Shines Spotlight On 2025 NCRLA Chef Showdown Champs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, recently honored the culinary talents of North Carolina at the 2025 NCRLA Chef Showdown . The ninth season of the competition took place in Durham, NC, and brought together top chefs, pastry chefs, mixologists, and distilleries to face off with their boldly crafted creations. The high-stakes showdown had culinary creatives compete for the titles of Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Mixologist & Distillery of the Year, and Best Mocktail of the Year.The Dairy Alliance also recognized chefs and mixologists who most creatively featured local dairy in their creations with the Undeniably Dairy Awards. The Dairy Alliance named the following 2025 winners:- Best Savory Dish - Chef Bobby McFarland- Best Dessert - Chef Michael Beers- Best Cocktail - Mixologist Natalie Takacs- Best Mocktail - Mixologist Natalie Takacs"It was an honor to be part of this year's Chef Showdown once again and present these exceptional artists with the Undeniably Dairy Awards. These individuals raised the bar with their bold, creative uses of real dairy," said Joanne Engelhardt-Risko , VP of Strategic Marketing at The Dairy Alliance. "We are proud to champion their innovation and recognize their distinctive talent along with the dedicated farm families who provided high-quality dairy that contributed to these winning creations."The Chef Showdown is the culmination of a four-month journey that included 11 rounds of preliminary and semifinal culinary and mixology competitions held across the state. Throughout the competition, chefs, pastry chefs, and mixologists supported local dairy farmers, creameries, and cheesemakers by incorporating North Carolina dairy into dozens of creative dishes and drinks.A complete list of finalists and their competition dishes, desserts, and drinks can be found at NCChefShowdown.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.About NCRLAThe North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) is the driving force behind the state's $30 billion hospitality industry. The mission is to Protect, Educate, and Promote the North Carolina hospitality industry. To learn more about NCRLA or its membership opportunities and cost-saving benefits, please visit .

