TEAMSTERS NURSES FILE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE AGAINST COREWELL HEALTH EAST

Teamsters Call Out Corewell for Attacks on Bargaining Rights

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 2024 has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Corewell Health East for the company's continued refusal to bargain over a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that would not require bargaining committee members to use paid time off (PTO) for collective bargaining dates.

"For the past six months, Corewell has been forcing Teamsters nurses to exhaust their accrued paid time off before allowing them to use unpaid leave for negotiation dates," said Mike Smith, lead negotiator and Trustee of Local 2024. "This is another attempt to target and attack unionized workers who want to fight for fair treatment. We will not back down until we get these nurses what they deserve."

Last month's negotiations showed some positive movement, as the committee approved an MOA that will provide Teamsters nurses with several retroactive economic improvements, including a March 2025 general wage increase, the base pay market review and tier adjustments for advanced practice providers, a $250 bonus, shift differential and shift premium increases, and matching contributions to workers' 403(b) retirement plan. But the fight is far from over.

"The way Corewell is treating its nurses is unacceptable," said Sarah Johnson, a member of the negotiating committee. "We're the ones holding these hospitals together, caring for patients day in and day out. We've given everything to this community, and it's time Corewell gives us the respect we've more than earned. We're not backing down."

Negotiations for a fair first contract, including an improved economic package and better working conditions, are still an uphill battle. The next collective bargaining dates are September 17-18 in Detroit.

