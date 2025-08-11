Clark Pacific Expands Operations With Strategic Focus In Pacific Northwest And Arizona

Proven track record and increasing demand for prefabrication drive focus on new markets

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific , a leading provider of prefabricated systems transforming building design and construction, today announced a strategic expansion to the Pacific Northwest and Southwest regions. A trusted partner in the California construction market for more than 60 years, Clark Pacific will open offices in Arizona and Washington that will allow the company to meet growing demand for prefabrication in these regions.

In both regions, demand for rapid and efficient mission critical infrastructure continues to grow. Prefabrication offers a significant advantage in data center and advanced manufacturing construction, enabling faster project completion with greater certainty, less risk and quicker operational readiness. With a greater presence in these regions, Clark Pacific will be positioned to build on its proven track record of successful data center project delivery. The company's comprehensive data center solutions are backed by extensive in-house expertise and an unwavering commitment to streamlined, efficient and predictable project delivery.

Clark Pacific will also expand upon its long-standing reputation for providing prefabricated facades in both regions. The company designs, engineers, fabricates and installs high-performance building envelope systems known for their versatility, owner value and durability. Clark Pacific's Infinite FacadeTM, a single-source prefabricated building envelope solution, has proven to simplify the complexities of building envelope design and construction.

"This represents an exciting new chapter for Clark Pacific," said Don Clark, CEO of Clark Pacific. "In the Southwest, we see a significant opportunity to partner with clients in the rapidly growing data center sector, providing them with the speed and efficiency that prefabrication offers. In the Pacific Northwest, we are committed to building on our success in facades, delivering high-performance, aesthetically pleasing and sustainable building envelope solutions. We look forward to forging strong partnerships and contributing to the success of projects in both regions."

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific is one of the nation's leading design-build manufacturers of prefabricated building systems. Driven to deliver better buildings, the company has paved the way for prefabrication in the marketplace, bridging the gap between manufacturing and construction to deliver high-quality, cost-effective buildings on budget and on time. Clark Pacific's approach provides owners and design-build teams with greater schedule and cost certainty, cleaner and safer jobsites, higher quality systems and more resilient structures than conventional construction. For more information, visit .

