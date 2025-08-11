West Monroe Grows Costa Rica Team To 100 Employees, Plans To Triple By 2027

Nearshore strategy fuels delivery excellence, high team fulfillment, and cross-border collaboration

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, announced today that its team in Costa Rica has reached 100 employees-marking a major milestone in the firm's history and global expansion.

West Monroe first established a Costa Rica presence in 2021 following its acquisition of product engineering firm Verys. What started as a small team has grown to more than 100 full-time employees specializing in software and data engineering, business analysis, data and cloud platforms, and many internal functions.

Rather than pursue rapid offshore expansion, West Monroe has prioritized building a nearshore team that works in real time with U.S. colleagues and clients. This thoughtful approach, anchored in shared time zones, close collaboration, and cultural alignment, helps the firm deliver integrated consulting services while maintaining the same level of quality, speed, and connection.

West Monroe's Costa Rica team plays a critical role in delivering high-impact and efficient outcomes for clients across industries. As demand rises for specialized skills-particularly in Salesforce and Databricks development-the firm is investing in creative training and upskilling programs to ensure a steady pipeline of future-ready talent.

"Early on, we saw the incredible talent and potential in the Costa Rica team," said Brian Paulen , head of offices and global enterprise services at West Monroe. "What started as a smart and strategic bet has evolved into a vital part of our business. Reaching 100 employees is a big milestone-but even more impressive is how seamlessly our Costa Rica and U.S. teams partner together, support each other, and genuinely enjoy the work, despite being separated by thousands of miles."

West Monroe hosted a celebration at its Costa Rica office on July 30, attended by Costa Rica-based employees and several West Monroe leaders, including the firm's Costa Rica office lead, Cristhian García . The event marked a moment of momentum for a team that has already made a significant impact across the firm. In West Monroe's internal pulse survey, the Costa Rica team consistently reports the highest fulfillment scores-a testament to the strong culture, sense of purpose, and opportunity they've built since day one.

"I'm incredibly proud to lead this team and to witness the impact we've made together," García said. "We've built a high-performing culture that delivers real value to clients-and our fulfillment rate is a reflection of that. Clients consistently ask for more of our Costa Rica talent because they're engaging, problem-solvers, and becoming true extensions of our clients' teams. It's exciting to see where we're headed as we continue to grow."

The firm plans to grow its Costa Rica team to 300 employees by 2027-a direct response to rising client demand and the need for expanded capabilities. This investment is designed to enhance, not replace, West Monroe's U.S.-based teams-reflecting a deliberate and complementary approach to global delivery.

Hiring will continue across a variety of roles, including technologists, shared services professionals, business consultants, and industry experts. This next phase of growth will build on the team's strong foundation of cross-border collaboration and client impact. Open roles can be found at westmonroe/careers .

