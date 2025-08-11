Iron Oak Energy Solutions Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Northern White Assets From HC Minerals, Inc. To Meet Growing Appalachia Demand

Acquisition further scales Iron Oak Energy's Northern White platform, enhancing support for Marcellus and Utica clients, with superior capacity, distribution, and efficiency.



Acquired assets include the Wyeville, Wisconsin plant, with over three million tons per year of Northern White Sand capacity, and strategic terminal distribution assets in the heart of Marcellus and Utica shale plays.

Acquisition provides Iron Oak Energy's Northern White Sand assets direct access to multiple Class I railways serving the Appalachia region, creating a highly advantaged and efficient distribution network for operators. Increases Iron Oak Energy's total production capacity to 37 million tons per year, with balanced exposure to both oil and natural gas basins.

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Oak Energy Solutions LLC (Iron Oak Energy or the Company), a leading multi-basin proppant supplier for North American oil and gas companies, today announced the acquisition of the Northern White assets of HC Minerals, Inc. The enhanced production capabilities and distribution network significantly expands Iron Oak Energy's ability to serve customers in the largest U.S. natural gas shale play.

Building on the successful integration of Black Mountain Sand, Covia Energy, and High Roller Sand, Iron Oak Energy continues to execute on its growth strategy with the acquisition of HC Minerals' Northern White Sand assets. The acquisition includes HC Minerals' production facility in Wyeville, Wisconsin, and increases Iron Oak Energy's total Northern White Sand production capacity to over twelve million tons per year. Utilizing cost-effective dredge mining techniques with direct access to the Union Pacific Railroad, the Wyeville plant enhances Iron Oak Energy's production scale, optionality, and ability to serve growing client needs. The acquisition also extends the Company's market reach with the addition of four highly complementary terminals strategically located in the Marcellus and Utica basins.

"This acquisition represents another important step in our growth strategy and highlights the quality of the opportunities available to us as a leading multi-basin proppant supplier," said Michael Segura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Oak Energy. "We anticipate strong demand growth in natural gas basins, particularly the Marcellus and Utica regions, driven by rising power generation needs, expanding data center infrastructure, and growing LNG exports. The HC Minerals team brings deep expertise in proppant production, rail logistics, and supply chain operations; capabilities that are well aligned with our business. By expanding both our geographic footprint and production scale, we are even better positioned to meet customer demand with speed and efficiency."

HC Minerals CEO Dirk Hallen remarked, "This is an exciting day for HC Minerals as it represents the culmination of the journey we set out on nearly five years ago. I am so proud of what the entire team has achieved together over that time thanks to the relentless efforts of our employees, the continued support of our clients, and the unwavering commitment of our partners at Clearlake Capital and Whitebox Advisors. Getting to know Michael and his leadership team at Iron Oak makes me confident that our employees will be in great hands moving forward, and we wish them all the best as they embark on this new chapter."

Concurrent with the closing of the HC Minerals acquisition, Iron Oak Energy entered into a new term loan facility with Chambers Energy Capital and GoldenTree Asset Management. The term loan includes a committed delayed draw feature which allows for incremental capital to support Iron Oak Energy's future growth.

"We are excited to partner with Chambers Energy Capital and GoldenTree to fund this strategic acquisition and position the Company with additional financial flexibility," said Jeff Wood, Chief Financial Officer of Iron Oak Energy. "Pro forma for the financing, Iron Oak Energy's balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, with leverage levels well below a single turn of EBITDA."

Jefferies LLC acted as Sole Placement Agent for the term loan facility, and Porter Hedges and Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisors to Iron Oak Energy. Moelis & Co. acted as financial advisor and Baker Botts acted as legal advisor to HC Minerals.

About Iron Oak Energy

Iron Oak Energy is a leading diversified proppant provider in North America with ten active production facilities and the capability to supply every major shale basin across North America. The Company provides in-basin sand to operators from strategically positioned facilities in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale and supplies premium northern white sand to operators primarily in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, and DJ Basins. The Company is privately held and is backed by Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P., Golden Gate Capital, NGP, and High Roller Group. Iron Oak Energy is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please visit .

About HC Minerals Inc.

HC Minerals, Inc. ("HC Minerals") was spun out from Hi-Crush Inc. ("Hi-Crush") in March of 2024 in conjunction with Hi-Crush's sale to Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI ). HC Minerals owns and operates advantaged northern white sand mines in Wisconsin as well as the leading rail terminal network for frac sand in Appalachia. Clearlake Capital Group. and Whitebox Advisors LLC are the controlling shareholders of HC Minerals Inc.

