Metai To Power Simready Digital Twin Creation For Smart Warehouses With Metgen And NVIDIA USD Search
TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetAI,a Taiwan-based member of NVIDIA's Inception startup program, is building AI-powered simulation environments powering the next generation of industrial and physical AI . As part of its mission to accelerate simulation-driven AI development, MetAI is integrating NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, including NVIDIA USD Search microservices, into its digital twin generation platform, MetGen -enabling the development of 3D SimReady environments from 2D CAD blueprints, beginning with the warehousing industry.
MetGen , MetAI's SimReady environment generation engine, is capable of transforming standardized 2D CAD files and structured data into high-fidelity, operational digital twins-ready for AI training, robotics testing, automation logic refinement, and synthetic data generation. With the integration of NVIDIA USD Search, users can now instantly locate and retrieve standardized SimReady assets from connected libraries, significantly reducing build time and enhancing scalability.
"From layout blueprints to SimReady assets, we're building the infrastructure needed to train the next generation of industrial and physical AI," said Daniel Yu, Co-founder and CEO of MetAI. "By integrating NVIDIA USD Search, we're enabling a closed-loop workflow-where users can generate assets with MetGen, build their own searchable libraries, and dynamically retrieve components to streamline simulation creation. This shortens setup cycles and unlocks scalable, intelligent environment generation."
The integration has been validated and is currently in pilot deployment. Key capabilities include:
-
Seamless conversion of 2D CAD layout blocks into searchable metadata
Automatic retrieval of matching 3D assets from connected USD libraries
Generation of missing assets via MetGen's internal pipeline
Future integration with agentic AI tools for intelligent and interactive scene construction
This milestone marks a significant step toward realizing Real-to-Sim and Sim-to-Real workflows-starting with warehouse automation and scaling into other industrial domains.
MetAI is already exploring additional applications of this workflow across sectors such as data center construction , advanced manufacturing lines , and robotics training environments . As MetGen prepares for its beta release in August, the MetAI team remains focused on building an extensible ecosystem of SimReady digital twins tailored for industrial AI development.
Learn more about MetAI and MetGen:
Read about NVIDIA USD Search: USD Search Overview
CONTACT: Daniel Yu, [email protected]
SOURCE MetAI Technology Co., LtdWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment