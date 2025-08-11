Survey: More Stressful Than A Wedding: First-Time Buyers Share The Shocks Of Homeownership

Despite the stress, most say it was worth it – and they're sharing what they wish they'd known

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home for the first time is a major milestone, but for many, it's also an overwhelming and unfamiliar process. A new survey from Nationwide reveals that recent first-time buyers found the experience more stressful than landing their first job, planning a wedding, or even finding a long-term partner.

Despite the hurdles, they did it. Now, they're offering advice for those up next.

Their insights offer practical, candid advice for new buyers. From surprise expenses to the pride that comes with finally having a place to call their own, these stories give renters and aspiring homeowners a clearer view of what's ahead.

"Buying your first home is a big transition," said Casey Kempton , President P&C Personal Lines at Nationwide. "When making this type of decision, it's natural for new homebuyers to start second guessing themselves. However, having a trusted advisor, like your agent, can help take some of the guesswork from that process. These findings show just how much guidance buyers are looking for – not just during the transaction, but after the keys are in hand."

Stress of Buying a Home Beats Wedding Planning & Job Hunting

According to the survey, 71% of first-time buyers said the process was more stressful than finding their first job. Others said it ranked above planning a wedding (59%) or finding a long-term romantic partner (56%).

Some of the other most common challenges included:



Understanding the full scope of what buying a home entails (48%)

Finding trusted resources for first time buyers (48%)

Finding affordable home insurance (47%) Unexpected costs and fees (47%)

Many also had to make tough compromises to afford their home, including:



Commuting further to work or other daily destinations (32%)

Buying a home in a location that wasn't their first choice or ideal preference (31%)

Buying a home with fewer amenities (e.g., no backyard, no garage, no pool) (28%)

Living in a home that needs / needed significant repairs or renovations (27%) Living in a smaller home than originally wanted (26%)

The biggest surprise for many? How dramatically their lives changed after moving in. One in three buyers agreed that owning a home changes everything about how you spend your time and money.

What Motivated Them and Surprised Them

For many couples surveyed by Nationwide, renting wasn't just a placeholder. It was a smart way to stay flexible, build savings, and figure out what they wanted long term; however, once the idea of buying became real, it was hard to ignore. Top reasons for making the leap included:



Finding a home in a preferred area (36%)

Starting or growing a family (35%) Escaping rising rent (28%)

Nearly 90% of respondents said owning a home made them feel more like an adult. But the transition brought a steep learning curve. About two-thirds said they quickly understood the reality of "unexpected repairs," with many turning to the Internet for help when something broke.

To understand those surprises better, Nationwide asked first-time homebuyers to pick a warning label that should have been on their house. They wish they knew:



"There's always a hidden cost lurking around the corner" (28%)

"The internet will suddenly become your best friend for "how-to" videos" (28%).

"Your weekends are now dedicated to yard work and home improvement projects" (27%)

"Something expensive will break within six months" (24%) "A home warranty will not cover your emotional breakdowns" (21%)

"We heard from buyers who found their dream home and found themselves panic-searching 'how to fix a leaking water heater' at 2 a.m.," said Kempton. "That's the reality of first-time homeownership. Our job is to make that transition easier, so they spend less time worrying and more time settling in."

Redefining What Success Looks Like

Despite the emotional ups and downs, more than 80% said the experience gave them a greater sense of control and boosted their financial confidence. They cite stability (33%), personalization (28%), and long-term wealth-building (22%) as the most empowering aspects of ownership.

While 8 in 10 still believe homeownership is one of life's most important achievements and central to the American Dream, over half said they now view success differently. For this generation of buyers, success means living within their means, growing retirement savings, and achieving independence; not just paying off a mortgage. They're redefining wealth on their own terms, focused less on square footage, and more on freedom, flexibility, and security.

First-Time Buyers Want Peace of Mind, Not Just a Policy

Today's buyers are planning for the long term. Nearly two-thirds (63%) view their first home as their "forever home," not just a steppingstone. That level of commitment makes it even more important to protect what they've worked for.

From navigating unexpected repairs and DIY upgrades to choosing the right insurance policy, new homeowners are looking for practical tools that reduce stress, not add to it. The right coverage offers peace of mind, turning what could be future headaches into manageable moments.

"Buying your first home is both exciting and exhausting. We want first-time buyers to know they're not alone," said Kempton. "First-time buyers aren't just looking for a place to live; they're building the foundation of their financial future. With the right coverage and guidance, they can move forward with confidence and spend more time enjoying their new home."

