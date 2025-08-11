Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pickleball Warmer (BEC-470)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient warming unit for pickleballs," said an inventor, from North Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the PICKLE BALL WARMER. My design enables you to play in chilly or cold weather without the risk of cracking a pickleball."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to warm a pickleball. In doing so, it ensures the ball is suitable for play in chilly or cold weather. As a result, it prevents the ball from being brittle, which could help reduce the risk of cracking. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickleball players.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BEC-470, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED