Mesirow's Dr. Gregg Lunceford Encourages Financial Empathy And Understanding Toward Gen Z In Rapidly Evolving Economic Landscape

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We often ask why they aren't following the same career tracks we did," said Lunceford. "But Gen Z is responding to a radically different economy and social environment. Their values reflect adaptability, not apathy."

A Generation Tempered by Challenge

Far from being naive or disengaged, Gen Z has grown up amid seismic events: school shootings, two economic crises (2008 and 2020), and rising college debt. These experiences have shaped a generation that is both cautious and entrepreneurial.

"They've lived through instability we only faced later in life," Lunceford noted. "Many are choosing alternate paths-gig work, digital careers-not because they lack ambition, but because they seek agency and flexibility."

Redefining Career Loyalty and Home Life

From job-hopping to extended stays in the parental home, Gen Z's choices are often misread as signs of immaturity. In reality, Lunceford says, they reflect practical responses to rising housing costs, wage stagnation, and limited access to employer-sponsored pensions.

"Living at home longer isn't about entitlement-it's about financial strategy," he said. "When approached with clear goals and saving plans, it can be a springboard rather than a setback."

Pathways to Leadership on Their Own Terms

Many Gen Z professionals still aspire to leadership-but they are rewriting how to get there. Rather than climbing a single corporate ladder, they seek diverse experiences across industries to build a portfolio of skills.

"It's not a lack of loyalty-it's a new kind of career planning," Lunceford explained. "They want the C-suite, but they want to earn it through breadth, agility, and intentional choices."

