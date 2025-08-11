The Dot Corp Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Leadership In Healthcare Fulfillment And Lab Testing Logistics
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dot Corp. is proud to announce it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. This achievement reflects Dot's unwavering commitment to quality, consistency, and compliance, especially in the fulfillment of lab testing kits, medical devices, and regulated healthcare products at scale.
The ISO 9001:2015 certification adds to The Dot Corp's existing regulatory credentials:
FDA-registered facility, licensed as a Wholesaler by the California State Board of Pharmacy, and a Licensed Medical Device Manufacturer by the California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Agency
"This milestone is more than a quality stamp. It's a validation of the systems, people, and precision we've built to support the healthcare industry," said Jeff Shattuck , CEO of The Dot Corp. "Whether it's kitting for lab tests or fulfilling medical devices across the country, our clients rely on us to deliver with speed, accuracy, and full regulatory compliance."
The Dot Corporation's healthcare fulfillment services include:
-
Custom kitting for diagnostics, clinical trials, and at-home testing
Medical device assembly, relabeling, and distribution
Direct-to-patient and direct-to-provider logistics
HIPAA-compliant handling and patient communication
With nationwide capabilities and deep industry experience, The Dot supports healthcare systems, diagnostic labs, payers, and medical device innovators in scaling their operations securely, efficiently, and with full accountability.
A New Standard for Scalable Healthcare Fulfillment
From nationwide testing programs to personalized device shipments, The Dot Corp now offers the added assurance of ISO 9001:2015 certification-backed by FDA registration and Board of Pharmacy licensure.
To learn more about our certified healthcare fulfillment solutions, [email protected]
