Quikq Expands Southeastern Presence With Fuel Card Acceptance At Refuel

QuikQ

Refuel

QuikQ fuel cards now accepted at 18 commercial fueling Refuel stores.

- Rich Taute, vice president of sales, QuikQFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QuikQ , a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions, today announced its fuel cards are now accepted at Refuel commercial fueling locations. With this partnership, carriers using QuikQ will now enjoy secure, convenient fueling at 18 commercial fueling Refuel stores across South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas.Founded in 2008, Refuel is known for its premium retail fuel distribution and convenience store offerings, strategically positioned in high-quality, high-traffic locations. Driven by innovation and sustainable growth, Refuel is committed to environmental responsibility, safety and fostering a people-first culture. The addition of QuikQ's payment solution aligns perfectly with Refuel's vision of redefining convenience and further strengthens its mission of "Refueling the Lives of People on the Go."QuikQ continues to expand its merchant network, underscoring its commitment to convenience and security for its customers. Fleets and drivers benefit directly from easy access to preferred fueling locations, simplified transaction management, and industry-leading fraud protection tools that make up QuikQ's Q-Secure platform.“We're excited to team up with QuikQ to significantly enhance payment acceptance for truckers across our network,” said Nicholas Dobias, Vice President of Fuel at Refuel.“Combining QuikQ's industry‐leading fuel card and fraud protection platform with our infrastructure means carriers benefit from unmatched security, streamlined payment operations, and real‐time visibility into spending. Together, we're driving operational efficiency, reducing cost and offering drivers a seamless, reliable fueling experience.""Adding Refuel to our merchant network means even greater convenience and security for our carriers," said Rich Taute, Vice President of Sales at QuikQ. "We're committed to providing the very best payment solutions, and partnering with innovative, growth-oriented brands like Refuel helps us fulfill that promise. This collaboration brings together exceptional convenience, advanced fraud prevention and the outstanding customer experience QuikQ is known for.”###About QuikQQuikQ launched more than 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ's suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq .About RefuelRefuel is a premier retail and convenience platform with operations across the Southeastern United States. The company operates over 240 stores, offering a superior customer experience, high quality food and beverage programs, and guaranteed fuel offerings. Refuel has rapidly expanded through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, all while maintaining a strong commitment to its people-first culture.

Andy Goldstein

Brand825

+1 615-922-5265

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.