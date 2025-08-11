Hermanngroup Welcomes Dr. Heidi Zedlar To Their Board Of Advisors

HermannGroup logo

- David HermannGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HermannGroup , a Colorado-based boutique advisory firm known for accelerating growth and guiding transformational change, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Heidi Zedlar , DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, to its Board of Advisors.Dr. Zedlar is a nationally recognized healthcare and nursing leader with an inspiring voice at the intersection of clinical excellence, operational strategy, and cutting-edge innovation. From hospital boardrooms to the patient bedside, her experience gives her a 360-degree perspective on the true challenges and transformative possibilities within US healthcare. She has also been recently appointed to the Advisory Panel for the Strategic AI Program at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, further demonstrating her leadership at the nexus of healthcare and the responsible application of AI.“Dr. Zedlar is an amazing leader,” said David Hermann , CEO of HermannGroup.“She challenges the status quo, inspires bold ideas, and backs them up with meaningful action. Her hands-on experience, blending deep clinical knowledge with big-picture strategy, will help us help our clients navigate the complex realities they face every day. We are honored to have her on our board.”Dr. Zedlar's appointment deepens HermannGroup's ability to address the most pressing clinical and operational challenges in US healthcare, including workforce burnout, technology integration, evolving regulations, nurse advocacy and patient-centered care. Her insight will help ensure that HermannGroup's solutions resonate with the frontline realities of hospitals, health systems, and the communities they serve.“HermannGroup isn't just talking about change...they make it happen,” Dr. Zedlar said.“Their blend of creative thinking and practical results is exactly what healthcare organizations need right now. Together, we'll drive outcomes that matter in the boardroom and at the bedside.”This announcement builds on HermannGroup's strong healthcare bench, following last year's appointment of Dr. Nicholas Sears, MD, FACS, to the board. With these leaders, HermannGroup's healthcare advisory services are more robust than ever, combining firsthand clinical know-how with proven business transformation.About HermannGroupHermannGroup is a boutique advisory firm providing expertise and leading practices in strategy, execution, change, business development, marketing, branding, operations, margin management and performance improvement. David Hermann has delivered transformational solutions to businesses for 20+ years, achieving $500+ million in documented value across 70+ client engagements. Our solution-oriented approach ensures that you achieve the goals you set out to accomplish. Our firm combines the best of boutique agility with big firm capabilities.For more information on HermannGroup, contact:David Hermann+1 (303) 884-4633...For information about David Hermann as a speaker, contact:Jasmine RiceVoiceQuest Agency...About Heidi ZedlarDr. Heidi Zedlar, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, is a nationally recognized healthcare executive and thought leader with over two decades of experience spanning clinical, operational, and strategic roles. Her background includes leadership in hospital systems, expertise in nursing administration, and a strong voice in healthcare innovation and AI policy. Known for her ability to bridge the gap between frontline care and executive decision-making, Dr. Zedlar is committed to advancing patient outcomes and driving organizational transformation. Holding both a Doctor of Nursing Practice and an MBA, she brings a unique blend of clinical insight and business acumen to every endeavor. Dr. Zedlar is passionate about empowering healthcare teams and shaping the future of care delivery in the United States.

