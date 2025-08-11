Retailcloud's 2025 Venue Infrastructure Report Offers Blueprint For Sports & Entertainment Success

Inside retailcloud's 2025 report: Proven strategies for real-time, resilient retail & F&B operations at live venues.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- retailcloud, the infrastructure platform powering fan commerce at over 60 professional sports venues and attractions, today released its flagship white paper: The State of Venue Infrastructure 2025.

The report offers a strategic look into how live venues are modernizing operations by shifting from fragmented systems to unified infrastructure - enabling real-time visibility, offline reliability, and intelligent replenishment across retail and food & beverage environments.

Drawing from deployments across the NHL, NBA, MLS, and cultural attractions, the white paper outlines operational strategies designed to meet the demands of high-volume, multi-format venues. It was developed by the retailcloud product and field strategy team, led by Chief Product & Strategy Officer Ryan Colaco.

>“The breakdowns we see in venues aren't because of bad tools,” said Colaco.“They come from gaps in how those tools connect - across inventory, loyalty, mobile ordering, and partner systems. This white paper is a blueprint for operators who want infrastructure that actually holds up under pressure.”

The white paper explores:

RFID-powered inventory visibility across retail, warehouse, and mobile units

Stock replenishment workflows that eliminate manual transfers and reduce event-day shortages

Touring and pop-up support through OnTour, enabling dynamic inventory routing and fulfillment

Offline-first F&B systems built for intermission surges and Wi-Fi dropouts

Integrated suite ordering, mobile checkout, and real-time loyalty triggers

Event-level reporting and department-specific margin insights



The publication follows retailcloud's recent expansion into 14 NHL teams and its invitation to the upcoming NFL Club Business Meetings to present on infrastructure modernization for live venues.

About retailcloud

retailcloud is a full-stack infrastructure platform for live venue commerce. Its modular stack spans POS, inventory, RFID, loyalty, kiosks, mobile ordering, and workforce tools - powering real-time, resilient operations across sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions. Learn more at .

