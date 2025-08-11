International Group Art Exhibition KALEIDOSCOPE: SMALL WORLDS At Art Mozaik Fine Art Gallery, Santa Fe

Details about Small Worlds International Art Exhibition at Art Mozaik Gallery Santa Fe

Mozaik Fine Art Gallery and JS Gallery to open International Art Exhibition curated by Julia Sysalova and Oxana Akopov in Santa Fe, NM, September, 2 2025

- Julia Sysalova, art curator and critic from Athens, GreeceSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curator: Julia Sysalova | Assistant Curator: Oxana AkopovHow much can fit into a small space? A memory, a sensation, a landscape of the soul. Kaleidoscope: Small Worlds brings together 35 emerging artists from the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Finland, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Czech Republic, New Zealand, each offering a personal fragment of a wider mosaic.The exhibition is an invitation to see the world through a more thoughtful and intimate lens. Each artist, through their work, creates a unique reality where small and medium formats become a way to speak about universal things.Working across painting, collage, photography, and mixed media, these artists explore personal and cultural memory, sensations, inner landscapes, identity, belonging, and the subtle vibrations of time and space, composing a visual polyphony, a shared rhythm born of difference.In these compact works, entire worlds unfold: fragile and fierce, lyrical and layered, echoing with the subtle rhythms of time and space, coaxing the viewer toward fresh perspectives, encouraging a deeper engagement with life's fleeting moments.Participating artists: Oxana Akopov (USA), Alina Altukhova (USA), Veronika Arto (Germany), Asia Aveli (Kyrgyzstan), Gala Bushido (France), Patricia Demba (Greece), Consonance Ebb (USA), Svetlana Fenster (Cyprus), Julia Flit (United Kingdom), Natasha Freeman (Natalya Ponomareva) (Russia), Anastasia Gofman (USA), Svetlana Hants (USA), Olga Horne (New Zealand), Olga Ivkin (USA), Alana Joy (USA), Casey Kallos (Tatiana Sukhinskaia) (USA), Elmira Kandy (Kandykbayeva) (Kazakhstan), Nina Kruser (Germany), Elena Kuki (USA), Ksenia Mazheyko (Spain), Irina Metz (Armenia), Kseniia Nelasova (USA), Veronika Obushikhina (Spain), Alina Obukhova (USA), Nataliia Ovcharova (USA), Lana Reiber (USA), Alena Rezanova (USA), Anastasiia Romanova (Czech Republic), Veera Romanoff (Finland), Dina Volkova (USA), Larisa Travina & Anton Mashanov (USA), Vic Tur (USA), Inna Voronov (USA), Yuliyu Zadorozhnyuk (Ukraine | Netherlands), Dina Zakmane (Latvia).Soft Opening: September 2, Tuesday, 5 pm – 7 pm MDTExhibition Reception: September 12, Friday, 5 pm – 7 pm MDTDuration: September 02 – 30, 2025Address: Art Mozaik Fine Art Gallery (713 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA)Working hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sunday 11 am – 6 pmAbout the Curator: Julia Sysalova, Greece, is an Athens-based art curator, critic, and art communication educator, organizing art exhibitions across Europe and the USA. She is the Vice President at the Institute of Mediterranean Culture, and is a respected Member of the AICA (International Association of Art Critics). In 2022, she established the Art Communication Online School, dedicated to guiding artists through the complexities of the art world.About the Assistant Curator: Oxana Akopov, Los Angeles, USA, is a Conceptual Artist working with symbols and imagery inspired by American cultural codes. Oxana brings both creative insight and personal experience to her role.About Art Mozaik Fine Art Gallery: Art Mozaik Fine Art Gallery has been a dynamic presence on Canyon Road - one of Santa Fe's most vibrant contemporary art districts - about five years. In 2024, it was named a finalist in the“Best Gallery” category, selected from over 250 galleries by public vote, and consistently ranks among the city's top dozen must visit galleries. Founded and run by two practicing artists, the gallery presents emotionally resonant contemporary art, nurtures inclusion, artistic discovery, and excellence, while fostering connections between emerging artists and collectors. True to its vision that“art has the power to transform everyday life and inspire joy,” it lives by the motto:“Surround Yourself with Art that is filled with Happiness.”About JS Gallery : JS Gallery is part of the Institute of Mediterranean Culture (Greece) and is dedicated to promoting creativity, innovation, and diversity in the arts. By highlighting international talents and unique artistic styles, the gallery seeks to build bridges between cultures and foster a deeper

