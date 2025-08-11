Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co. Announces Two New Romance Releases: 'A Girl's Best Friend' And 'The Memory Of You'

A Girl's Best Friend

The Memory of You

Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co. unveils two sizzling romances-one laced with danger, the other with desire-both hitting Kindle Unlimited in August

DIXON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co. is thrilled to announce the release of two captivating romance novels from acclaimed authors Tess Marron and Amanda Shittim, blending passion, danger, and unforgettable characters.



π A Girl's Best Friend

By Amanda Shittim

Release Date: August 12, 2025

Available: Kindle Unlimited & Kindle Store

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Available: Paperback

A sparkling heist. A forbidden romance. A city shrouded in shadows.

In this gritty, glamorous psychological romantic thriller, a diamond thief with second sight and a thriller author accused of murder find themselves entangled in a deadly web spun by the elusive Diamond Widow. As alliances shift and secrets surface, they must uncover the truth before it consumes them both.

Perfect for fans of: romantic suspense, paranormal twists, femme fatales, and high-stakes mystery.

π Available exclusively in Kindle Unlimited on August 12, 2025

π Amazon Kindle Unlimited



πΎ The Memory of You

By Tess Marron

Available Now: Kindle & Paperback on Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Release: August 15, 2025

When memory is a lie, can love still be the truth?

In this steamy contemporary romance with a near-future twist, Claire's safe, predictable life is upended when she meets Sasha-in a "memory implant", not reality. Drawn into a world of synthetic memories, corporate corruption, and undeniable attraction, they must decide if their connection can survive when the truth is anything but clear.

Perfect for fans of: modern romance with sci-fi elements, opposites attract, and emotional intrigue.

π Available now in Kindle and Paperback

π ARC copies available via Booksprout for honest reviews until August 15, 2025: [ ]



About the Authors

Tess Marron is known for writing emotionally charged, steamy romances that explore deep connections in high-stakes worlds.

Amanda Shittim delivers intense, atmospheric romantic thrillers with layered characters and plot twists you won't see coming.

