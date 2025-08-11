Carlos Vasquez Redefines Modern Masculinity In Warrior In The Garden

Carlos Vasquez - Author, speaker & founder of HTB.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when conversations around“toxic masculinity” dominate headlines and spark generational divides, Warrior in the Garden: 7 Rules for Men , arrives as a bold, healing response. For readers seeking purpose, strength, and self-mastery in a world that often equates masculinity with dominance or emotional suppression, this book offers a much-needed philosophical framework for confronting and redefining identity in today's world.Written by the former convict turned CEO, leadership consultant, and motivational speaker Carlos Vasquez, Warrior in the Garden: 7 Rules for Men is part memoir, part self-guided manual. It presents a profound exploration of masculinity, shaped by Vasquez's 17 years behind bars, including three transformative years in solitary confinement.Serving a 20-year sentence, Vasquez underwent an intense journey of deep introspection and growth. In the most unforgiving of environments, he uncovered a set of guiding principles that not only helped him survive but also evolve. Warrior in the Garden distills these principles into seven rules that challenge, inspire, and equip men to lead with both courage and compassion."To me, being a man isn't about being perfect, it's about being present," says Vasquez. "It's about putting in the work, leading by example, and choosing growth even when it's uncomfortable."At its core, Warrior in the Garden is a call to action. It invites men to shed outdated definitions of masculinity and walk a path rooted in integrity, resilience, and emotional depth. Through vivid storytelling and life-tested wisdom, Vasquez urges readers to balance the warrior's strength with the gardener's nurturance-a metaphor for the dualities men face in their internal and external lives.About the Author:Sentenced to 20 years in prison at just nineteen, his journey through trauma, resilience, and healing became the foundation for his life's mission. Since his release in 2021, Carlos has earned degrees in psychology and entrepreneurship, authored The PRICE: and Warrior in the Garden: 7 Rules for Men, and launched the How To Battle consulting platform and podcast. He now speaks across schools, corporations, and correctional institutions, sharing his story and equipping others with tools for transformation. Based in Los Angeles, Carlos continues to empower individuals to rise above adversity and live with purpose.Warrior in the Garden: 7 Rules for Men is now available in both English and Spanish HERE .For further information please contact:

Isabella Hutcheson

Media Relations, How To Battle

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.