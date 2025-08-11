Tuuti Agency Wraps Up Second Summer Onbrand Internship And Community Project

The 2025 Intern Team Presents Their Project to the Freedom Youth Foundation

Next-Generation Creatives Gain Hands-On Experience While Supporting Freedom Youth Foundation

- Audrey Bartlow

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On June 2, 2025, Tuuti Agency launched their second annual OnBrand Internship from their office in the heart of downtown Boise. This ten-week immersive experience gives emerging creatives the opportunity to build skills, contribute to real client work, and lead a purpose-driven project that leaves a lasting impact in the community. This summer, three local students joined the Tuuti team: Lexi Sundquist as the Public Relations & Events Intern, and Emma Hilburn and Audrey Bartlow as Graphic Design Interns.

At the center of every OnBrand Internship is a community project. This year's partner, the Freedom Youth Foundation, was founded in 2011 and supports foster youth through financial literacy programs, sports clinics, job training, and Parker's Closet - a new initiative that provides essential clothing and personal items to children in care. Tuuti's 2025 interns played a key role in a fundraising gala for the Freedom Youth Foundation, teaming up with the organization to support the design and awareness of the event.

“Working with the Tuuti Intern Team has been such a wonderful and seamless experience,” shares Emily Mudge, Event Manager at Freedom Youth Foundation.“We're so impressed with their creativity and professionalism, and they have produced truly amazing work.”

Beyond the gala, the interns spent their summer immersed in agency life. From creative brainstorms and client meetings to team outings and professional development sessions, they were integrated into Tuuti's daily rhythm - not just as learners, but as contributors.

“This internship gave me the chance to really be part of the team - joining meetings, working on real projects, and learning things I'll actually use in my career,” says Audrey Bartlow, Graphic Design Intern at Tuuti.“It was the perfect mix of hands-on experience and professional growth.”

Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, adds,“At Tuuti, we're committed to showing up for our community and helping the next generation of creatives discover what they're capable of. This program isn't just about adding lines to a résumé. It's about building confidence, making connections, and shaping tomorrow's leaders - all while doing work that matters.”

To learn more about Tuuti's internship program and how to apply next year, follow along at @tuuti on Instagram or visit tuutiagency/internship.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, women-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services Tuuti provides include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

