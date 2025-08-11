652 Teams Register For Delhi Govt's Industrial Ideathon 2025

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Delhi government's flagship Industrial Ideathon 2025 has drawn an unprecedented response from student innovators, with 652 teams registering to compete for Rs 40 lakh worth of prizes and rewards.

The Ideathon would be held in four categories and offer a chance to the winners to present solutions before industry stalwarts and government decision-makers.

Organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on behalf of the Industries Department, GNCTD, and co-hosted by the prestigious Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) as the official knowledge partner, the competition invites students to create technology-driven, practical solutions to industrial challenges in Delhi.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said,“This overwhelming participation is proof that Delhi's youth want to be part of shaping our industrial future. It's proof that they are ready to solve the real-world problems that our businesses face every day.”

From the 652 registrations, 124 shortlisted teams will now participate in the Preliminary Round on August 13 at NSUT. During the 8-hour challenge, they will work on four key problem statements: Last Mile Logistics inefficiencies and fragmented supply chains in Delhi's industrial hubs – 175 entries; Tech solutions to improve Ease of Doing Business for startups and entrepreneurs – 188 entries; Adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies for small and medium industrial units in Delhi – 125 entries and Building Resilient MSMEs through access to finance, markets and technology – 164 entries.

Following the preliminary round, 40 finalist teams - the top 10 from each category - will advance to the Grand Finale on August 22, where they will present refined solutions before industry and government leaders.

Sirsa added:“With the Industrial Ideathon, we are creating a bridge between academia, industry, and government. Students get to work on live problems with measurable impact, while policymakers gain fresh, actionable ideas straight from the country's brightest young minds. This is policy by participation in its truest form.”