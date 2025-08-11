Kerala: Woman Police Officer Aparna Wins Applause Again For Act Of Kindness

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, Aug 11 (IANS) Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Aparna Lavakumar has won applause yet again. Her quick thinking, and an act of kindness and compassion on one of Thrissur city's busiest roads has been widely praised after a video of the incident went viral.

She cleared the way for an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient. The video shows a long traffic jam with vehicles at a standstill, when an ambulance with its siren blaring approached from behind.

Understanding the urgency of the situation, SI Aparna stepped out, ran ahead through the congested road, and cleared the vehicles to create a path for the ambulance.

Risking her own safety, she ensured the patient reached medical help without delay.

Aparna's compassion and timely interventions in testing circumstances have been evident in the past as well.

She once cut her hair to donate to cancer patients, after seeking permission from then DIG Vijayakumar.

In another instance, when the relatives of a woman who died from assault by her family members were unable to afford the release of her body, Aparna removed her own gold bangle and gave it to them.

They pledged the bangle to raise the necessary funds. She recalls wanting to give them cash but not having any money at the time.

Speaking about her actions, Aparna insists these are“small acts of kindness anyone would do".

At the time of giving her gold bangle, she was serving as a constable at Ollur Police Station.

Her latest act at Ashwini Junction once again highlights the vital role police officers can play in life-and-death situations - not only in enforcing the law but also in safeguarding humanity.

Observers believe that this kind act of Aparna is helping to bring back the sagging image of the Kerala Police as not long ago as the Kerala High Court came to the succor of an 8-year-old girl, who along with her father were accused of theft by a lady police officer.

The incident occurred a few years ago when Attingal resident Jayachandran reached Moonumukku with his eight-year-old daughter, who wanted to watch the movement of a massive cargo to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thumba.

A lady police officer who was deployed to assist in traffic regulation, accused the duo of stealing her mobile phone that was kept in the police vehicle.

In a video which went viral, the officer and her colleague were seen harassing the father and the daughter and even frisking him.

The child broke down amid their harassment.

When an onlooker dialed the cop's number, the phone was found in the police vehicle, following which the police team left the scene without even tendering an apology to the father and the daughter.

Later, the High Court intervened and gave justice to the young girl.