Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Shower Accessory For Washing The Back (BEC-469)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient back washer accessory to assist in cleaning and scrubbing the back while showering," said an inventor, from Las Vegas ̧ Nev., "so I invented the SHOWER GRASS. My design would allow for easy cleaning of the back in seconds and in an effortless manner."

The invention provides an effective way to clean and scrub the back while showering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional tools to scrub the back. As a result, it eliminates the need to reach and strain. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a hands-free design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BEC-469, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

