Real Pro Auto Service hires Jim Wiseman as Service Advisor, bringing 20 years of experience in delivering customer-focused automotive service.

- John Stewart, Owner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Real Pro Auto Service Welcomes Jim Wiseman as New Service Advisor

Real Pro Auto Service, with locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has announced the addition of Jim Wiseman to its team as a Service Advisor. With over 20 years of experience in customer service and automotive repair coordination, Wiseman brings a proven track record of building strong client relationships and ensuring efficient service operations.

A Career Built on Customer Trust and Communication

Throughout his career, Wiseman has specialized in guiding customers through the repair process, clearly explaining service needs, and ensuring vehicles are repaired to the highest standards. His hands-on experience in service departments has allowed him to develop a strong understanding of both technical repair procedures and the importance of customer transparency.

Message from the Owner

"Jim's dedication to customer care and decades of experience make him a valuable addition to our service team." – John Stewart, Owner

Enhancing the Customer Experience at Real Pro Auto

In his role as Service Advisor, Wiseman will be responsible for welcoming customers, managing repair orders, and acting as the link between technicians and clients. His expertise will help streamline workflow, reduce wait times, and improve communication throughout the repair process-furthering Real Pro Auto Service's reputation for honesty, integrity, and efficiency.

About Real Pro Auto Service

For more than 33 years, Real Pro Auto Service has delivered trusted auto repair and maintenance across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Services include brake repair, diagnostics, tire services, oil changes, and more, performed by ASE-certified technicians. Known for its free shuttle service, loaner cars, and same-day repairs, Real Pro Auto Service continues to focus on delivering quality work with a customer-first approach.

To learn more or schedule service, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 , or call (616) 202-3963.

John Stewart

Real Pro Auto Service

+1 (616) 642 3000

