Zeidler Group Delivers DORA Training To Senior Management Of EU-Based Investment Firm

The training was specifically designed to address the obligations of the management body under DORA, which has been in effect since 17 January 2025.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zeidler Group's Elisa Forletta and Tara Dutta recently delivered a bespoke training session on the Digital Operational Resilience Act (Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 –“DORA”) to the senior management team of a mid-sized investment firm headquartered in the European Union.The training was specifically designed to address the obligations of the management body under DORA, which has been in effect since 17 January 2025. Under the regulation, senior management holds ultimate responsibility for the oversight and management of ICT risk, as well as for ensuring compliance with digital operational resilience requirements.The session emphasised key obligations, including the requirement for management to:-Maintain adequate knowledge and skills to evaluate ICT risks and understand their operational impact; and-Undertake regular training that is proportionate to the firm's ICT risk exposure.Key Topics CoveredThe training provided practical insights into the application of DORA and included:-An overview of the DORA framework and its scope of application;-Detailed analysis of senior management's roles and responsibilities under the regulation; and-Practical guidance on integrating DORA obligations into the firm's existing governance, policies, and operational strategies.-Delivered in an interactive format, the session encouraged discussion of real-world scenarios and firm-specific queries, enabling a tailored and relevant learning experience.The Importance of DORA ComplianceDORA introduces a harmonised EU-wide framework aimed at strengthening the digital operational resilience of the financial sector. As regulatory scrutiny increases, it is critical for senior management to fully understand their responsibilities and implement appropriate oversight mechanisms to ensure compliance and mitigate ICT risk.How Zeidler Can Support Your FirmZeidler Group offers tailored DORA training programs designed to suit your firm's size, operational structure, and risk profile. Our regulatory experts provide strategic advice, training, and ongoing compliance support to help financial institutions meet their DORA obligations effectively.We continue to monitor developments in the implementation of DORA and are well-positioned to assist firms in achieving regulatory readiness.To learn more or to schedule a training session, please contact us .

Kate Horgan

Zeidler Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.