Luxury Living CEO Amy Galvin Named Woman Of The Year - Multifamily At Rejournals' Illinois Real Estate Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Galvin's selection recognizes her achievements in 2024, a year in which she led Luxury Living through the successful lease-up of five multifamily properties in Chicago. Four of those developments reached 95% occupancy, with the fifth hitting 75% by the end of 2024. Her leadership of the strategic vision maximized leasing velocity and price per square foot while delivering results under the marketing budget-boosting revenue for the firm's developer partners.

Under Galvin's direction, Luxury Living strengthened its reputation as the city's premier third-party leasing firm. She refined operational processes and enhanced collaboration among property owners, management teams, and leasing professionals, delivering a more integrated experience across the board.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by REjournals," said Galvin. "This award means so much because it reflects the breadth of work I've poured my heart into-leading teams, building partnerships, mentoring women, and creating real impact in the multifamily industry in Chicago. It also reflects what's possible when we do work that aligns with our values-and when we surround ourselves with people who believe in excellence, connection, and growth. Commercial real estate remains a male-dominated field, and I hope to see it attract and retain more women who want to lead, shape, and thrive in this industry."

Galvin's influence goes far beyond operational excellence. A passionate advocate for women's leadership in real estate, she co-hosted several women's leadership retreats in 2024 and was named a GlobeSt. Women of Influence honoree. She actively mentors emerging professionals through organizations such as the JCC WomenInPower program and the Goldie Initiative, where she provides guidance on career development and personal growth.

"I lead with heart, clarity, and purpose," said Galvin. "I'm not only elevating our company but also shaping the future of commercial real estate by championing innovation, mentorship, and community."

Her recognition as Woman of the Year – Multifamily underscores her ongoing contributions to the real estate community and her lasting impact on the multifamily housing landscape in Chicago.

About Luxury Living:

Founded in 2007, Luxury Living is a vertically integrated Chicago-based residential real estate company. The firm offers boutique brokerage services alongside best-in-class multifamily consulting, marketing, leasing, and development expertise. Luxury Living has leased and renewed more than 27,000 luxury apartments, $200M in for-sale condos and homes, and has generated $10 billion in value for multifamily developers and owners. The company has been featured six times on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.

