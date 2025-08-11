For A Bright Future Foundation Joins Forces With Dragons Academy And Dragons Elite Athletics To Launch Youth Educational & Fitness Leadership Program

New Scholarship Initiatives Breaks Down Financial Barriers to Academic and Athletic Excellence

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For A Bright Future Foundation (FABF) today announced a new collaboration with Dragons Elite Academy and Dragons Elite Athletics to launch the Youth Educational & Fitness Leadership Program , an innovative initiative designed to give high-potential, underrepresented, and low-income students in grades K–12 access to a world-class learning and athletic experience. This groundbreaking partnership reinforces FABF's unwavering dedication to cultivating youth academic excellence and developing tomorrow's leaders

Located in South Florida, Dragons Academy offers a quiet, adaptable environment where students can pursue academic excellence at their own pace. The Academy provides fully accredited, one-on-one instruction in core subjects including math, science, reading, writing, and social studies. Small-group electives in music, languages, and fitness help students explore their interests while building confidence and discipline.

In parallel, Dragons Elite Athletics delivers high-performance sports training led by licensed coaches and former professional athletes. With sport-specific programs in baseball, softball, and soccer, Dragons Elite emphasizes skill development, physical conditioning, and character building through its proprietary framework, The Dragon Waysm.

Louis Hernandez Jr. , Founder and Chairman of the Board, said, "we believe in providing more than just athletic opportunities, we are building pathways for academic and personal growth. Through this partnership, we're giving young athletes the chance to excel both on the field and in life."

Program Highlights:



Two Scholarship Tracks



Academic Excellence (Dragons Academy)





Fully accredited, one-to-one private learning in math, science, reading, writing, creative arts, social studies, language, and fitness.





Individualized curriculum and schedule flexibility-students can progress at their own pace or pause/resume studies as needed.





1:1 teacher-to-student ratio for core courses and small-group electives (max 6 students).



On-campus in Southern Florida or fully online access.



Athletic Leadership (Dragons Elite Athletics)





Professional coaching in baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, and more.





Structured leadership curriculum emphasizing character building, teamwork, and commitment.

Proprietary performance framework to develop both athletic and life skills.

. Scholarship Awards



Dragons Academy Scholarship : Two $30,000 awards per year, covering full tuition for the annual accredited program.

Dragons Athletics Scholarship : Two $4,000 awards per year, supporting full-year team participation and fitness training.

. Program Benefits



Removes financial barriers via scholarships to ensure equitable access



Provides personalized instruction and small-group electives tailored to each student's goals



Integrates academic rigor with athletic development to foster well-rounded leaders Offers both in-person engagement and online options for maximum flexibility

"By pairing Dragons Elite Academy's one-to-one accredited instruction with professional athletic coaching, we're empowering young students to excel both academically and personally," said Gina Rogoto, Senior Vice President of programs and Operations of For A Bright Future Foundation. "This program not only removes financial barriers but also nurtures leadership, resilience, and a lifelong passion for learning and health."

To inquire about program sponsorship opportunities, please email us at [email protected] .

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, SVP, Operations and Programs

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation .

About Dragons Academy:

Dragons Academy is dedicated to nurturing each student through personalized, one-on-one education that leverages individual strengths to support unique learning needs. The academy empowers students to achieve success and strive for excellence in all they do. Through a commitment to innovative, student-centered instruction, Dragons Academy fosters academic growth, self-confidence, and a lifelong love of learning.

About Dragons Elite Athletics:

Dragons Elite Athletics is a premier youth sports organization based in South Florida, dedicated to developing elite-level athletes through high-performance training, character building, and disciplined development. Founded by Sarah Hernandez, an executive with Black Dragon CapitalSM, former Marine and certified baseball and softball coach, along with a team of experienced business leaders, educators and former professional athletes, Dragons Elite Athletics' mission is to develop high potential athletes on and off the field. The organization offers year-round training, elite travel baseball and softball teams, and developmental camps led by licensed coaches and former athletes. At the core of Dragons Elite is a proprietary performance framework, The Dragon WaySM, designed to help every athlete reach their full potential both on and off the field. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and long-term success, Dragons Elite Athletics is not just building players, it's shaping champions for life.

Learn more:

Follow us on: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED