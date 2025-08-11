Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Freezer/Refrigerator/Ice Maker (ASP-468)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to power a freezer/refrigerator/ice maker, especially during a power outage," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the SOLAR FREEZ. My design prevents food from spoiling, and it ensures ice is readily available."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to power a freezer/refrigerator/ice maker. In doing so, it ensures food, drinks, and ice remain cold even during a power outage. As a result, it reduces spoilage and waste. It also could help save money. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ASP-468, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

