Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) - Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Co-Diagnostics Inc., headquartered in Sandy, Utah, is a molecular diagnostics leader specializing in innovative diagnostic testing solutions. Its product portfolio includes advanced real-time PCR kits designed for detecting bacteria and viruses in various sectors, such as human health, animal health, and food safety. The company's cutting-edge technologies feature Co-Dx, a suite of DNA-based PCR diagnostic products, and Adaptivex, a solution addressing the challenges of unexpected mutations. These technologies are integral to both next-generation mobile point-of-care diagnostic devices and commercially available systems.

This report on Co-Diagnostics offers invaluable insights into the company's extensive portfolio of pipeline products, empowering you with the data and intelligence needed to make informed strategic decisions. This analysis not only details the company's major products and brands but also provides a clear understanding of its competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



Co-Diagnostics Inc Company Overview

Co-Diagnostics Inc Company Snapshot

Co-Diagnostics Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Pipeline Analysis Overview



Co-Diagnostics Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview



Co-Diagnostics Inc - Key Facts

Co-Diagnostics Inc - Major Products and Services

Co-Diagnostics Inc Pipeline Products



Co-Dx PCR Home





HPV





Tuberculosis



Upper Respiratory Panel



Co-Dx PCR Pro





COVID-19 Home Test Kit





Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Test Kit





Strep A





Tuberculosis Test Kit



Upper Respiratory Multiplex Panel Test Kit



Co-Dx Test



Gonorrhoea/Chlamydia



Companion Diagnostic Test



Cancer



Diagnostic Tests





COVID-19 Test





Auto-immune Disorder





Blood Bank Multiplex Test





Drug Resistant Tuberculosis





Genetic Disorder





Health Care-associated Infection





Heart Disease





Infectious Disease





STD Panel



Women's Health



EIKON PCR



HCV RNA Real-time PCR Kit



HIV RNA Real-time PCR Kit



LightPCR



Liquid Biopsy Test - Cancer Screening



Logix Smart





ABC Test





SARS-CoV-2 (Genes RdRp/E) Test Kit



SARS-CoV-2 DS Test Kit



Molecular Diagnostic Kit - Dengue



PCR Diagnostic Test - Monkeypox Virus

YourTest PCR Device

Co-Diagnostics Inc - Key Competitors

Key Employees

Co-Diagnostics Inc - Key Employees

Locations And Subsidiaries



Head Office



Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Joint Venture

Recent Developments

Appendix



Methodology About the Analyst

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



OncoCyte Corp

AmericanBio Inc

Advanced Peptides Inc Accugenomics Inc

