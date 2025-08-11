HRC WORLD PLC: Admission To Trading On The AQSE Growth Market
NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN
TICKER: HRC
ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20
11 August 2025
Admission to Trading on the AQSE Growth Market
This disclosure contains information that HRC World PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014).
HRC World PLC is pleased to announce the admission to trading of its ordinary shares of €0.01 each (" Ordinary Shares ") to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category (" AQSE ") with effect from 8.00am on 26 August 2025.
The Announcement of Application for Admission to the Aquis Growth Market, as set out in the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook, can be viewed below.
Alex George, Executive Director of HRC, commented:
“ HRC's admission to the Aquis Stock Exchange marks a significant milestone for the Company as we enter an exciting new phase in our development. Our data centre facilities are designed to support critical IT infrastructure, ensuring exceptional levels of security, uptime, and connectivity to meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. As we prepare to expand our network, we are pleased to have secured a trading platform in the UK for our shareholders and investors that aligns with our own goals.
“Our listing on Aquis will also enable us to raise visibility of our operations internationally and, working with our UK advisers, we plan over the coming months to develop a more detailed investor relations plan to keep our shareholders informed of our expansion plans.”
THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
About HRC World Plc
HRC World Plc, a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen, is actively engaged in the development and operation of data centre facilities. Its end-to-end capabilities span Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning (EPCC), and full Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. In addition to its focus on small to medium-scale distributed data centres, HRC World is committed to sustainable innovation-developing renewable energy solutions including solar, hydroelectric, wind, biogas, and exploring emerging technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.
Further information may be found at the Company's website:
Company contact details
HRC World Plc
+603 7786 0500
...
Certified Adviser
Keswick Global AG
...
+43 1 740 408045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment