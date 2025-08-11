ELA Teacher Launches Toolbox Bundle Of Common Core Resources

The ELA Teacher Toolbox

Popular resource creator Erin Beers has launched The ELA Teacher Toolbox to give teachers flexible options to engage students throughout the school year.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Middle language arts teachers now have a convenient option for finding engaging resources to supplement their common core curriculum. Erin Beers from MrsBeers now offers a bundle of differentiated and seasonal resources that includes fresh ideas for every month on the school calendar.Mrs. Beers has taught upper elementary and middle school language arts for over 20 years. Her popular TPT resources have reached thousands of classrooms across the country. The ELA Teacher Toolbox is designed for teachers who already follow a standardized curriculum but also need additional resources to fill gaps with group work, interventions, and modified bell days."Teachers need flexible resources that align with common core standards so they offer differentiation to students," Mrs. Beers explains. "The ELA Teacher Toolbox provides print-and-go resources that can be implemented across individual, group, and whole-class instruction."This exclusive resource bundle features engaging tools for fluency, reading comprehension, and writing units. Teachers will also find seasonal tools they can use throughout the school calendar, including reader's theater toolkits for every major holiday. Erin describes the core resources on her blog at /the-ela-teacher-toolbox/While most schools provide a curriculum framework for teachers to follow, educators must still provide lesson plans and tools that reinforce skills and assess students' learning growth. This is where The ELA Teacher Toolbox provides value to the time-strapped teacher.“The more tools I have to help students learn, the more time I can spend on individualized instruction and addressing the needs of all learners," Mrs. Beers says. "The teacher resources in this bundle represent my favorite tools to use at different points in the school year."About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom: Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. She shares her teaching tips and ELA resources creations at MrsBeers

