The Trueness Project's Documentary 'Giving Wings To A Movement' Selected For The Prestigious Silicon Beach Film Festival

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Trueness Project is thrilled to announce that its short documentary, "Giving Wings to a Movement", has been officially selected to screen at the 2025 Silicon Beach Film FestivalThis year, the renowned festival is set for September 4–11 at the iconic TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California.This marks the third major film festival recognition for the 30-minute documentary in just a few months, following its selection for the Marina del Rey Film Festival in California and the Faith in Film: International Film and Screenwriting Competition 2025.Each new milestone affirms the film's growing resonance and the urgency of its message.“We are overjoyed,” said M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project.“The Silicon Beach Film Festivalis known for celebrating creativity, innovation, and independent voices. To have Giving Wings to a Movement included in this year's lineup is a humbling affirmation of the power of truth, community, and transformation.”A Story of Authentic TransformationThe film chronicles the rise of The Trueness Project, a Wyoming-headquartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting honesty, authentic living, and truth in every facet of life.Through heartfelt interviews, scenes of grassroots action, and a lens that captures both vulnerability and courage, the documentary shows how ordinary people can ignite extraordinary change.The documentary was shot primarily in Jackson, Wyoming, where the Butterfly Peace Movement was born, then in Costa Rica, Nepal and Kenya.The butterfly serves as the Project's emblem, symbolizing transformation, freedom, and the ripple effect of intentional change, spreading peace one person, one story, one community at a time.A BlueprintThe Giving Wings to a Movement documentary is a blueprint for positive social impact. The Butterfly Peace Movement, highlighted throughout the documentary, offers a masterclass in how collective action rooted in truth can shift cultures.Every last Saturday of June, change-makers from around the globe gather, dressed as butterflies, to share their transformational leadership journeys, stand together in interdenominational prayer for global peace, and attempt to set a new Guinness World RecordsTM title for the largest butterfly-dressed assembly.This butterfly march event has gradully grown to become the largest gathering of people dressed as butterflies, with participants joining both in-person and virtually from various parts of the globe.The symbolism may seem whimsical at first glance, but as the film reveals, the underlying truth is both simple and profound: individual transformation is the gateway to global change. This is entertainment with a purpose, storytelling that builds communities, inspires action, and rekindles hope.Recognition on a Global StageThe Silicon Beach Film Festival, now a staple of Los Angeles's independent film scene, is celebrated for showcasing fresh voices and diverse perspectives. Hosted at the historic TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, it draws filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from across the world.For Giving Wings to a Movement, this selection represents not just an artistic accolade but also an opportunity to place its message before a new, global audience full of creatives, philanthropists, and changemakers who can carry the movement forward.“This documentary not only tells our story as The Trueness Project,” Teresa shared.“It gives wings to a movement. Every screening is a chance to invite more people into the humanitarian work of promoting peace, authenticity, and transformation.”More than Just a FilmBeyond the screen, Giving Wings to a Movement has achieved another milestone: it is now listed on IMDb , making it accessible to documentary enthusiasts and global change agents alike.The Trueness Project hopes its presence on such platforms will continue to inspire audiences long after the credits roll.The film's production and its growing recognition are deeply tied to The Trueness Project's ongoing work across Africa and beyond, including leadership book donations, youth-led book authorship programs, and acquiring and donating laptops to underserved institutions across Africa.Each initiative, like the documentary itself, reflects the belief that truth, creativity, and community can change the world.Join the FlutterThe Trueness Project sees each festival selection as an opportunity to expand the circle of impact.The organization invites supporters, visionaries, and anyone who believes in the power of authentic transformation to join the Butterfly Peace Movement and also support their ongoing programs.“Every person who joins us, whether at a screening, at the annual Grand Butterfly Gathering, or through their own acts of truth and kindness, becomes part of our movement and global story,” Teresa added.“Together, we can live lives of purpose, spread hope, and inspire peace.”The Giving Wings to a Movement screening schedule at the Silicon Beach Film Festivalwill be available on their website soon.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3), Wyoming–headquartered nonprofit organization dedicated to igniting authentic leadership, youth empowerment, and education across the globe. Through initiatives like the Grand Butterfly Gathering, Book Authorship, leadership book donations, and other forms of philanthropy and leadership mentorship, the organization fosters personal transformation and global impact, established in truth, compassion, and purpose.To attend the screening of this documentary, or to support The Trueness Project's programs, or to raise an inquiry, please contact:

