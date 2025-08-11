Bihar: Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 766.73 Crore Infrastructure Projects
These initiatives, announced during the Pragati Yatra in Patna district, aim to improve road connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and boost regional development.
The projects include the construction and widening of the road with underground drainage from Rupaspur Canal to Saguna Mor on both sides of Nehru Path, widening of the AIIMS Golambar–Janipur–Naubatpur road, construction of a new 1.015 km flyover at Naubatpur Lakh on the Naubatpur–Masaurhi road at the cost of Rs 73.06 crore and widening and strengthening of Nehru Path to Gola Road.
Apart from those, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of the extension of Rupaspur Canal Path to Khagaul Nehru Path–Ashok Rajpath and connectivity between Nehru Path and Patali Path.
Among the major undertakings, the CM laid the foundation for the two-lane widening and strengthening of the AIIMS Golambar–Janipur–Painapur–Neva Junction section of the Bihta–Sarmera Patna Ring Road, covering 10.5 km at a cost of Rs 138.5 crore.
Speaking at the event, Nitish Kumar said that linking Neva to the Bihta–Sarmera road will significantly ease traffic movement for residents of Phulwarisharif, AIIMS, Danapur, Naubatpur, and western Patna.
“With the construction of the Naubatpur Lakh flyover, people will be free from persistent traffic jams, and travel to Masaurhi will become easier. This will also drive industrial, economic, and social development in the region,” he noted.
Later, Nitish Kumar laid the foundation for the construction of a connectivity link between Digha–AIIMS Patali Path and Nehru Path towards Danapur, at a cost of Rs 143.86 crore.
He said the link would particularly benefit residents from Digha to Khagaul, strengthen the traffic system, improve access to JP Setu and AIIMS, and reduce congestion on Nehru Path.
