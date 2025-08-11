Bold Sports Seeks Strategic Partners For On-Ground Coverage Of Major Global Sporting Events

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAGOS, Nigeria, August 11, 2025/APO Group/ --

Following its widely acclaimed digital coverage of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket, Nigeria's fast-rising sports media platform Bold Sports ( ) is now seeking strategic partners to support its on-ground reporting at four major international sporting competitions between late 2025 and 2026.

These include:



2025 AFCON – Morocco (December 21, 2025 – January 18, 2026)

2026 FIFA World Cup – USA, Mexico & Canada (June 11 – July 19, 2026)

2026 Commonwealth Games – Glasgow, Scotland (23 July to 2 August 2026) 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup – Berlin, Germany (September 4 – 13, 2026)

While Bold Sports was not physically present at 2024 WAFCON and the 2025 Women's AfroBasket in Morocco and Ivory Coast respectively, its digital coverage set it apart, delivering a proudly Nigerian, fan-first experience across platforms complete with match previews, player features, live watch-alongs, vibrant commentary, and behind-the-scenes narratives that resonated with local fans as Nigeria's Super Falcons claimed the title for the 10th time and D'Tigress won their fifth straight title.

The results underscored its rising influence:



Over 25 million video views on Facebook, with more than 1.9 million engagements and 75,000 new followers

On TikTok, more than 1.7 million views , with strong interaction from fans across Nigeria and the diaspora

Over 150,000 views on YouTube, fueled by dynamic live sessions and commentary More than 30,000 pageviews on

Now, Bold Sports is ready to go even further by being physically present at the upcoming tournaments. This shift to on-site coverage will enable real-time storytelling, richer content, and exclusive access to Team Nigeria and fans, providing a more immersive experience for its growing audience.

More importantly, Bold Sports believes it has a national responsibility to tell Nigerian stories on the global stage - up close, with nuance, and with pride.

“We've already proven what we can do from home. But these next competitions are different - they're massive, and our athletes need us there,” CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Bold Sports, Tosin Oluwalowo said.“The Super Eagles, D'Tigress, our Commonwealth athletes – Nigerians care deeply about these teams. They want to see them, hear from them, feel what they're feeling. We're ready to be there to deliver that. And we're calling on the right partners to make it happen.”

The recent historic triumph of D'Tigress at the 2025 FIBA Women's Afrobasket where they became the first African team to win five straight titles has only deepened this emotional connection. Nigerians are eager to follow the team's journey to Berlin 2026, to show support, and to witness them make more history.

“It's not just about the games,” Bold Sports COO and Managing Editor Kelvin Ekerete said.“Nigerians want to know what their athletes are going through in camp. They want to see the tears, the celebrations, the setbacks, and the triumphs. Being there lets us bring all that home – and that's what we intend to do.”

Bold Sports is now in conversations with corporate sponsors, institutions, media brands, and philanthropic partners to support each event individually. Partnership opportunities include travel logistics, branded digital shows, athlete features, tech and equipment support, and fan activations – all with strong brand visibility and access to a growing, engaged Nigerian sports audience.

“We want partners who believe in the value of Nigerian stories,” Oluwalowo added.“From the pitches of Morocco to the courts of Berlin, this is our time to show up – and with the right support, Bold Sports will be there to capture it all.”

Nigeria's Super Eagles (Photo: NFF)



For sponsorship and partnership inquiries:

...

Call or WhatsApp:

+234 704 793 3646



Socials:

Instagram:

Facebook:

X:

TikTok:

About Bold Sports:

Bold Sports, published by Bold Media Innovations & Creative Hub Limited, is Nigeria's leading digital sports media platform, providing high-quality, data-driven coverage of Nigerian athletes at home and abroad. Through video, storytelling, and real-time engagement, Bold Sports connects a passionate community of fans with the moments that matter - from grassroots to global competitions.

With a bold, multimedia-first approach, we celebrate Nigeria's sporting excellence and foster national pride across generations and geographies.

Motto: Boldly Nigerian. Passionately Sporty.