Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Is Estimated To Reach USD 19.44 Billion By 2032 Skyquest Technology Consulting

The market is expanding due to the increasing use of immersion cooling, a cutting-edge method of heat control in data centers. This technology involves submerging electronic components directly in a non-conductive, heat-dissipating liquid. Furthermore, with the increasing density of data center hardware and the need for more efficient cooling solutions, immersion cooling presents a good alternative to traditional methods. It enhances hardware performance and reduces cooling energy consumption by maintaining optimal operating temperatures.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, " Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 3.62 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 23.4% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 19.44 Billion by the end of 2032. The increasing need for energy-efficient solutions is one of the primary causes of the growth of the data center liquid cooling market.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Dynamics:

The increasing energy consumption of data center facilities has prompted businesses to explore and adopt advanced liquid cooling solutions. As data centers expand and operate at higher densities, conventional cooling methods become less efficient and more costly. To solve these problems, companies are using state-of-the-art liquid cooling technologies, which offer improved thermal management and energy efficiency.

Additionally, the growing market for cloud computing is presenting numerous opportunities for data center providers. As more businesses use cloud-based solutions to benefit from their scalability, flexibility, and affordability, end users' demand for data center infrastructure to support these services has been growing. This expansion, which necessitates the building of new data centers and the renovation of existing facilities, will lead to innovation and growth in the data center liquid cooling industry.

Recent Developments in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market



In April 2025, Fujitsu partnered with Super Micro Computer, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance servers, and Nidec Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of electric motors, to improve data center energy efficiency. This collaboration will combine Fujitsu's liquid-cooling monitoring and control software with the high-performance GPU servers from Super Micro Computer, Inc. and the high-efficiency liquid-cooling systems from Nidec Corporation. The goal is to develop a service that increases the efficiency of data center power usage so that energy use can be reduced without compromising functionality.

In April 2024, ExxonMobil and Intel announced that they would collaborate to develop and test new liquid cooling fluids for energy-efficient data centers. The partnership aims to increase the energy and water efficiency of data center operations by creating cooling solutions that integrate with Intel's x86 architecture. In January 2024, Aligned Data Centers introduced its DeltaFlow liquid cooling system. With a maximum capacity of 300kW per rack, it is designed for high-density workloads. Without requiring changes to data hall temperatures or power delivery, this turnkey solution integrates with Aligned's existing air-cooled Delta3 system and supports a variety of liquid cooling technologies, including immersion cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, and direct-to-chip.

Speak to our Analyst:

Major Challenges in Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry

The need for specialized infrastructure and the high maintenance and investment costs are just two of the numerous challenges facing the liquid cooling market in data centers. As liquid cooling technology requires a large upfront investment, many data center operators, especially smaller ones, find it difficult to justify the costs when compared to more traditional air-cooling options.

Furthermore, modern data centers may not have easy access to the specialized infrastructure required for liquid cooling systems. This includes the need for cooling distribution units, specialized plumbing, and specially designed buildings-all of which increase deployment costs and complexity and obstruct market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Company, and Schneider Electric hold a significant market share of over 20% in the data center liquid cooling market. The main players are focusing on developing and deploying a range of liquid cooling solutions, including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling systems, to enhance thermal management and increase energy efficiency. These technologies reduce the need for traditional air-cooling methods by addressing the increasing heat loads generated by modern servers and other high-performance computing devices. Incorporating sustainability into these solutions is also highly regarded. Businesses like Schneider and Vertiv are making progress in creating cooling systems that not only optimize performance but also support environmental goals by reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints.

The major players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling industry include,



3M Company

Alfa Laval AB

CoolIT Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

STULZ GmbH

Submer Technologies Vertiv Group

View Full Report:

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation:

The global data center liquid cooling market is segmented into offering, data center type, data center size, cooling model, infrastructure, coolant type, deployment mode, application, distribution channel, verticals, and region. By offering, the market is classified into solution and services. Depending on data center type, it is divided into edge data center, enterprise data centers, public cloud & hyperscale data centers, managed & colocation data centers, and high performance computing data centers. According to data center size, the market is categorized into micro (<10mw), small (10-30 mw), medium (30-50 mw), large (50-80 mw), and hyperscale/very large (>80 mw). As per cooling model, it is bifurcated into rack/row-based and room-based.

On the basis of infrastructure, it is segregated into purified water, deionized water, glycol-water mixtures, synthetic mineral oils, and dielectric fluids. Based on deployment mode, the market is fragmented into retrofit deployments and new build deployments. As per the application, it is divided into server cooling, storage cooling, and networking cooling. According to distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into direct and indirect. By verticals, it is categorized into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government & defense, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and energy & utilities.



By offering , due to the growing need for high-efficiency cooling systems designed for hyperscale and edge data centers, the solution segment dominated the market in 2024.

By data center type , as cloud services and AI workloads are expanding rapidly and required dense, high-performance computing environments, public cloud and hyperscale data centers were the most popular data center types in 2024.

By data center size , the hyperscale/very large (>80 mw) rose to the top of the global data center liquid cooling market in 2024. This is due to the need for additional space for businesses like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google to manage all of their data.

By cooling model , as it uses less energy and cools high-density server setups more effectively than room-based systems, rack/row-based cooling is the best option in 2024.

By infrastructure , due to increased use in immersion cooling solutions, improved heat transfer, and safety, dielectric fluids became the industry standard in 2024.

By deployment mode , in 2024, new build deployments took the lead as data center operators began implementing liquid cooling from the ground up to address more stringent energy regulations and heat issues.

By application, since servers produce the majority of the heat in data centers, particularly with the increasing workloads associated with AI and HPC, server cooling continued to be the most popular application in 2024.

By distribution channel , since large data center operators preferred collaborating closely with OEMs to develop specialized cooling systems, direct sales are the most popular method of product distribution in 2024. By verticals , due to the advent of 5G, the growth of hyperscale infrastructure by IT behemoths, and the increase in data traffic, the IT & telecom sector held the largest market share in 2024.

Buy this Research Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):



Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market in 2024 due to the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers and the rising demand for high-performance computing in the US and Canada. Large cloud providers like AWS, Google, and Microsoft are investing in new cooling systems to meet their sustainability and energy efficiency targets.

Asia-Pacific is growing at the fastest rate due to increased cloud usage in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea and more government-funded smart city initiatives. Workloads involving AI and high-density computing are accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling technologies.

Europe continues to grow steadily because regulators are pushing for more efficient data centers. Liquid cooling techniques are increasingly being used in business data centers and colocation because nations like Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordics are emphasizing sustainable practices.

LAMEA is expanding slowly due to increased investment in digital infrastructure, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and South Africa. Both government initiatives and the growing popularity of cloud computing are contributing to the demand for high-quality cooling systems in new data center structures.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Information Technology Sector:



Data Center Power Market:

Data Center Security Market:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:

Call Center AI Market: Smart Building Market:

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE SkyQuest Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED