Academy Award-Winning Actor, Author, And Gender Parity Advocate Geena Davis To Headline Women, Influence & Power In Law 2025

Hundreds of female legal leaders are set to gather in Washington, DC this October 6th-8th for three days of premier programming and inspiring conversations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award-winning actor, author, and fierce voice for gender parity Geena Davis takes the keynote stage at the Women, Influence & Power in Law conference on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at the Gaylord National in Washington DC, for a moderated conversation "From Polite to Powerful: Redefining Success for Women and Embracing Authenticity Over Approval."

Geena Davis is known for her unwavering composure, thoughtful precision, and commanding presence. Throughout her groundbreaking career, she has confronted perfectionism, embraced her authentic voice, and redefined success and strength on her own terms, challenging the limitations often placed on women in leadership roles. Her compelling story and bold advocacy make her uniquely positioned to inspire and engage WIPL's powerful community of female legal leaders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Geena Davis to the Women, Influence & Power in Law stage," said Jennifer Turney, Vice President & Global Event Director at ALM Global. "Her work as a storyteller and a gender parity advocate aligns with the spirit of the WIPL community: empowering women to successfully lead with influence, purpose, and integrity."

The 2025 Women, Influence & Power in Law conference will draw together the top female legal minds with a program that provides an unmatched platform for connection, leadership development, and candid conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing women in law today. Over the course of three dynamic days, attendees will dive into rich content spanning data privacy, AI and regulatory trends -- along with sessions dedicated to professional growth, personal wellbeing and empowering the next generation of women leaders in law.

Women, Influence & Power in Law takes place October 6-8, 2025 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Registration for Women, Influence & Power in Law 2025 is now open. Visit to learn more.

