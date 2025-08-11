Report Reveals Tool Overload Driving Fatigue And Missed Threats In Msps

Security tools meant to protect managed service providers are instead overwhelming them.

A new study from Heimdal and FutureSafe reveals that 89% of MSPs struggle with tool integration while 56% experience alert fatigue daily or weekly.

The research exposes a dangerous paradox. MSPs experiencing high alert fatigue are significantly more likely to miss real threats.

The very tools deployed to enhance security are creating blind spots through exhaustion.

The Scale of the Problem

The average MSP now runs five security tools, with 20% juggling seven to ten and 12% managing more than ten.

Only 11% report seamless integration. The remaining 89% must flip between separate dashboards and waste time on manual workflows.

One in four security alerts prove meaningless, with some MSPs reporting that 70% of their alerts are false alarms.

Among MSPs managing 1,000+ clients, 100% report daily fatigue.

"MSPs are drowning in complexity, not from threats, but from the tools meant to stop them," said Jesper Frederiksen, CEO at Heimdal. "Every new point solution adds another agent, console, and alert stream. That noise exhausts people and quietly degrades protection."

Beyond Security Operations

Agent fatigue extends beyond alert management. Disconnected platforms slow billing processes, complicate client onboarding, and create compliance reporting headaches.

"Agent fatigue isn't just a tech issue. It's a business risk," said Jason Whitehurst, CEO at FutureSafe. "MSPs are juggling tool after tool, but they don't work together."

The Solution Hiding in Plain Sight

Despite widespread recognition of the problem, only 20% of MSPs have consolidated their security solutions . Those who have reported fewer alerts, faster response times, and happier staff.

Key Survey Findings



56% experience alert fatigue daily or weekly, 75% at least monthly

Only 11% enjoy seamless tool connectivity

MSPs using 7+ tools report nearly double the fatigue levels

High false positive rates triple the chance of missing genuine incidents The 20% who consolidate report better outcomes across all metrics

Research Methodology

The State of MSP Agent Fatigue 2025 surveyed 80 North American MSPs in H1 2025, combining quantitative analysis with thematic coding of over 300 free-text responses.

Users can download the complete report free at: heimdalsecurity/msp-agent-fatigue-report

