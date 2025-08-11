Activated Carbon Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.3% From 2025 To 2032 Skyquest Technology Consulting

The activated carbon market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to rising global demand for clean water, and effective wastewater treatment.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, ' Activated Carbon Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032', valued at USD 5.41 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 11.25 Billion by the end of 2032. Governments are implementing stricter rules for industrial emissions, wastewater discharge, and air pollution, compelling industries and municipalities to adopt advanced filtration and purification technologies where activated carbon is indispensable.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

Activated Carbon Market Key Growth Drivers

The activated carbon market is currently experiencing robust expansion, primarily driven by a growing global imperative for environmental protection and increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks. A significant driver is the rising demand for effective water and wastewater treatment solutions. With escalating global populations, rapid industrialization, and the pervasive issue of water scarcity, activated carbon's exceptional ability to remove impurities, pollutants, and undesirable odours from water makes it an indispensable component in municipal, industrial, and residential purification processes.

In parallel, heightened concerns over air pollution and more stringent air quality regulations are profoundly impacting market growth. Activated carbon plays a critical role in filtering out volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mercury, and other hazardous gases from industrial emissions and even automotive exhaust. As industries and governments globally strive to meet stricter environmental compliance standards.

Recent Developments in Activated Carbon Market



In May 2024, Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORS) launched the Alpha Carbon platform and introduced its first activated carbon product, GAC-01. ORS produced activated carbon mainly from biomass like coconut shells using their in-house Sanjeevak Carbonization System. They focused on sustainable sourcing and low-emission manufacturing processes. The activated carbon is used in water treatment and various industries for purification.

In February 2024, PEER Next launched activated carbon filters in India as an alternative to traditional cardboard filters. These filters used activated charcoal to reduce tar and make smoking smoother. The company sourced high-quality activated charcoal from the UK. PEER Next aimed to offer these filters at a lower price to make them more accessible to users. In August 2022, Ingevity acquired Nexeon Limited to help enter the EV market and grow the potential of its current activated carbon company.

Speak to our Analyst:

Major Challenges in Activated Carbon Industry

One of the most pressing issues is the volatility and scarcity of raw materials. Activated carbon is primarily derived from sources like coal, coconut shells, and wood. Factors such as fluctuating agricultural yields (for coconut shells), geopolitical dynamics, and energy demands (for coal) directly affect the availability and price consistency of these critical raw materials. This instability can lead to increased production costs and unpredictable pricing for manufacturers, affecting their profit margins and market competitiveness.

Furthermore, the high production costs themselves pose a considerable challenge. The manufacturing process for activated carbon is energy-intensive, requiring high temperatures and often chemical treatments. This not only inflates operational expenses but also raises environmental concerns regarding carbon emissions and sustainability, attracting closer scrutiny from regulators. The capital expenditure required for setting up and maintaining advanced production facilities is substantial, creating a barrier to entry for new players.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the activated carbon market is characterized by a mix of large, established global players and numerous regional manufacturers, all striving to innovate and capture market share amidst growing environmental regulations and expanding applications. The competitive strategies often involve significant investments in expanding production capacities, developing specialized activated carbon products for niche applications (e.g., mercury removal, high-purity pharmaceuticals), and focusing on sustainable production methods using biomass.

In 2024, the competitive dynamics continued to evolve with strategic moves. For instance, Nordmann, a Germany-based chemical manufacturer, acquired Italy-based SD Chemicals S.r.l. in January 2024, which, while catering to cosmetics, signifies broader consolidation trends in chemical distribution that could indirectly impact activated carbon's supply chain for certain applications.

The major players in the activated carbon industry include,



Xylem (Evoqua Water Technologies LLC)

Daigas Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Haycarb PLC

Albemarle Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Ingevity

Iluka Resources Limited

Tronox Holdings PLC

Norit

Donau Carbon GmbH

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Carbotech

Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd.

Carbon Activated Corporation

Boyce Carbon

Universal Carbons (India)

Genuine Shell Carb Private Limited

Raj Groups (Raj Carbon) Micbac India

Want to Explore More, Read Full Overview:

Activated Carbon Market Segmental Analysis

Global activated carbon market is segmented by type, application, raw material, end user and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into powdered activated carbon (PAC), granular activated carbon (GAC) and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into liquid phase application and gas phase application. Based on raw material, the market is segmented into coal, coconut, wood, peat and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into water treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, industrial and others.



Based on type , powdered activated carbon (PAC) segment dominates due to its affordability and the flexibility it offers in dosage adjustments, making it a highly economical choice for water treatment, especially for seasonal or intermittent contamination issues.

Based on application , the gas phase application holds the largest market share primarily due to the increasing global focus on air quality control and stringent regulations for industrial and automotive emissions. Activated carbon's high porosity effectively adsorbs volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mercury, and other harmful gases from industrial stacks, vehicle exhausts, and indoor air purification systems.

Based on raw material , coal segment dominates the market due to its widespread availability, relatively lower cost compared to other raw materials, and its versatility. Based on end user , the water treatment segment is the largest end-user of activated carbon, driven by the escalating global demand for clean and safe drinking water, coupled with increasingly stringent environmental regulations for industrial and municipal wastewater discharge.

Buy this Research Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):



Regional Outlook

North America holds a substantial share in the activated carbon market. This is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, particularly from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which mandate the removal of pollutants from water and air. The region sees high demand from municipal water treatment facilities, industrial applications (like mercury removal from power plants), and the food and beverage industry.

Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing activated carbon market. This rapid expansion is increasing in countries such as China, India and Japan with increasing awareness of rapid industrialization, burden and environmental pollution.

Europe represents an important and mature activated carbon market. Market growth in this region is mainly driven by the strong environmental regulations that the EU has imposed, which requires high standards for water and air quality. Active carbon is widely used in municipal drinking water treatment, industrial emission control and various special applications in the drug and food industry.

LAMEA region is an emerging market that demonstrates stable growth capacity. This development is largely attributed to an increase in industrial development, especially in parts of the Middle East and Latin America, which requires more industrial water and air purification.

Explore More Extensive Coverage in the Sector:

Ready-Mix Concrete Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast – 2032



Biopesticides Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast – 2032



Titanium Dioxide Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast – 2032



Hydrogen Generator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast – 2032



Ethylene Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast – 2032



About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE SkyQuest Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED