Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bed For Pets (ADA-145)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to sleep near your pet without having them sleep in the same bed," said an inventor, from Duluth, Ga., "so I invented the LEVI BED. My design ensures pets and owners remain close and comfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for pets to sleep close to their owners. In doing so, it prevents the pet from taking up valuable space within the bed. As a result, it ensures the pet has their own space. Thus, it increases comfort for pets and owners. The invention features a practical and comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ADA-145, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

