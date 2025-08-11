Trends Shaping The Bottled Water Market In South Africa 2025-2029 - Growth Drivers & Challenges With Projections By Product, Distribution Channel And Packaging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Market in South Africa 2025-2029" has been added tooffering.

The bottled water market in South Africa is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 152.6 million from 2024 to 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during this period. Detailed insights are presented in a comprehensive report that covers market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides an up-to-the-minute analysis of the current market environment, highlighting the latest trends and pivotal drivers. Key factors fueling the market include the rising consumption of bottled water among urban dwellers, growing health awareness among consumers, and increasing concerns regarding tap water quality.

Key trends driving market growth include innovations in packaging, increased demand for functional and flavored water, and the rising popularity of premium and luxury bottled water brands. These factors are expected to generate substantial market demand shortly.

The study integrates primary and secondary research inputs from vital industry participants to deliver a comprehensive market analysis. It encompasses extensive market size data, segmentation with regional insights, and a vendor landscape, alongside an examination of key industry players. The report is enriched with historical data and future projections.

The bottled water market in South Africa is segmented as follows:

By Product:



Still drinking water

Sparkling water Bottled spring water

By Distribution Channel:



Off-trade On-trade

By Packaging:



Plastic bottles

Glass bottles Others

The report on the bottled water market in South Africa addresses the following areas:



Market sizing

Market forecast Industry analysis

Comprehensive vendor analysis provides clients with strategic insights to enhance their market position. The report scrutinizes leading vendors such as Africqua Pty Ltd., All Aqua International Pty Ltd., Aqua.v, Aquabella, Aquafina, Arctic Amanzi, and other notable players. It delves into forthcoming trends and challenges likely to shape market growth, aiding companies in optimizing upcoming growth opportunities.

This publication presents a detailed overview of the market through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters like profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions. The data is reliable, stemming from thorough primary and secondary research, offering a complete competitive landscape and a meticulous vendor selection methodology. Utilizing qualitative and quantitative research, the report forecasts precise market growth.

Key Topics Covered

Executive SummaryMarket AnalysisMarket LandscapeMarket SizingHistoric Market SizeQualitative AnalysisFive Forces AnalysisFive forces summaryBargaining power of buyersBargaining power of suppliersThreat of new entrantsThreat of substitutesThreat of rivalryMarket conditionMarket Segmentation by ProductMarket Segmentation by Distribution ChannelMarket Segmentation by PackagingCustomer LandscapeDrivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/RestraintsCompetitive LandscapeCompetitive AnalysisAppendix

