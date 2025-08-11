Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-08-11 10:17:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
11 August 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them ("PCAs")

The Company was notified of the following transactions by Matthew Smith, James Livingston and Daniel Wells that were traded on 07 August 2025 for settlement on the 11 August 2025 undertaken by each of them (as PDMRs) in connection with the exercise of options to acquire ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") in accordance with the terms of the PSP.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name Daniel Wells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status Partner
b)
 Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited
b)
 LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value
Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
b)
 Nature of the transaction
 Exercise of options under the Performance Share Plan.
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
458.5p 136,096
d)
 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 136,096
- Price Acquisition:
£624,000.16
e)
 Date of the transaction
 07 August 2025
f)
 Place of the transaction
 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
g) Additional Information


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
 Name Matthew Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity
b)
 Initial notification
/Amendment 		Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited
b)
 LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of
Instrument 		Ordinary Shares of nil par value
Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
b)
 Nature of the transaction
 Exercise of options under Performance Share Plan
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
458.5p 136,096

d)
 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 136,096
- Price Acquisition:
£624,000.16
e)
 Date of the transaction
 07 August 2025
f)
 Place of the transaction
 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
g) Additional Information


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
 Name James Livingston
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity
b)
 Initial notification
/Amendment 		Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited
b)
 LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of
Instrument 		Ordinary Shares of nil par value
Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
b)
 Nature of the transaction
 Exercise of options under Performance Share Plan
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
458.5p 136,096

d)
 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 136,096
- Price Acquisition:
£624,000.16
e)
 Date of the transaction
 07 August 2025
f)
 Place of the transaction
 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
g) Additional Information

