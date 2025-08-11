Director/PDMR Shareholding

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them ("PCAs")

The Company was notified of the following transactions by Matthew Smith, James Livingston and Daniel Wells that were traded on 07 August 2025 for settlement on the 11 August 2025 undertaken by each of them (as PDMRs) in connection with the exercise of options to acquire ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") in accordance with the terms of the PSP.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries: