Novacyt SA (ALNOV) - Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new report details Novacyt's product pipeline, offering insights for strategic decision-making in business development and competitive landscapes. Ideal for business and R&D strategies.

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novacyt SA (ALNOV) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Novacyt SA (Novacyt) stands at the forefront of medical diagnostics, specializing in the development and marketing of in vitro and molecular diagnostic products across microbiology, hematology, and serology. Renowned for their cutting-edge genesig q16 and q32 real-time PCR instruments and the MyGo qPCR instrument, Novacyt markets its innovative products under the well-recognized brands MyGo and genesig. The company emphasizes critical clinical areas, addressing diseases like respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, insect-borne diseases, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), nosocomial infections, tropical fevers, and hepatitis viruses.

Headquartered in Velizy Villacoublay, Ile-de-France, France, with operational links in France and the United Kingdom, Novacyt collaborates with healthcare professionals and governments, and serves individuals globally. This digital press release offers a vibrant insight into the company's pipeline products portfolio, presenting valuable data and actionable intelligence. Empower your strategic decision-making with detailed analysis of Novacyt's major products and brands.

Report Scope:



Comprehensive company profile including business description, key facts, major products and services, principal competitors, and recent developments.

Analysis of pipeline products under development, categorized by equipment type, indication, development stage, and trial status.

Detailed information on each pipeline product covering territory, development stage, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s), and estimated launch date.

Thorough descriptions of the products in development, including technical specifications and functions. Overview of ongoing clinical trials, featuring trial name, objective, sponsor, design, status and phase, along with estimated start and end dates, where applicable.

Reasons to Buy:



Formulate business strategies by tapping into emerging trends and developments shaping the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape.

Enhance product development, marketing, and sales strategies through insights into competitor portfolios.

Design effective Research & Development strategies for future growth.

Expand market presence by crafting timely market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Identify and leverage in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities for enhanced returns.

Execute strategic mergers and acquisitions by pinpointing key pipeline players.

Recognize emerging competitors with strong product portfolios and devise competitive counter-strategies.

Monitor competitors' pipeline products, focusing on status and prospective launch, to bolster competition strategies. Identify, understand, and capitalize on high-value products destined to enhance a competitor's portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:



Novacyt SA Company Overview

Novacyt SA Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview



Novacyt SA Pipeline Products by Development Stage

Novacyt SA Pipeline Products Overview

Diagnostic Assays



Diagnostic Assay - Aspergillus

Diagnostic Assay - Pneumocystis

Genesig Tests



Genesig - Cytomegalovirus Test



Genesig Kit - Human Papillomavirus 14

Genesig q24

COVID-19 Tests



LAMP COVID-19 Test

Next Generation Lateral Flow Test - COVID-19

PathFlow Tests



PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Pro



PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test



PathFlow SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test

PathFlow SARS-CoV-2 SMART IgG Test

Other Products



Direct-To-PCR Extraction Device



Multiplex Test - Mosquito-Borne Diseases



Onconostica



PROmate SARS-CoV-2 E484K Test



Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Assay

Two-Gene Target PROmate Test

Novacyt SA - Key Competitors

Novacyt SA - Key Employees

Novacyt SA - Locations And Subsidiaries



Head Office

Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Recent Developments

Appendix



Methodology About the Analyst

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS

AgCom biotech S.A.R.L.

Stilla Technologies SAS

Eurobio Scientific SA

Mauna Kea Technologies SAS

Zimmer Biomet Robotics Biosynex SA

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900