ATP Notifies Copenhagen Airports A/S Of The Process For The Transfer Of ATP's Controlling Stake In Copenhagen Airports A/S To The Danish State
On that basis, it is ATP's expectation that the Danish state will make a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S in accordance with the rules in Chapter 8 of the Danish Capital Markets Act in the course of October 2025. The offer price of the mandatory offer will be set out in the offer document that the Danish state will publish in connection with the offer.
The company notes the information regarding the completion of the agreement between the Danish state and ATP and awaits the submission of the offer to the company's shareholders. The company's board of directors will, following the submission of the offer, issue its statement on the offer in accordance with applicable regulations.
The company will issue further information when it receives notification from ATP or the Danish state regarding the next steps in the process or when otherwise required.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Lars Nørby Johansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Phone: +45 32312800
Email: ...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
-
04. Notification re. process update EN ATP DMS02-423056959-1599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment