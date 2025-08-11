Mikey Moore Signs Long-Term Spurs Deal On His 18Th Birthday
“Tottenham Hotspur announce that Mikey Moore has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club,” Spurs said in a statement.“The attacking midfielder, who turns 18 today, is currently on loan at Rangers for the 2025/26 campaign. Mikey's journey at Spurs began when he was seven years of age – he progressed through the Academy age groups and featured regularly for the Under-18s in 2022/23 while still a schoolboy, playing a key role in our Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup double-winning side.”
Moore's rise has been rapid. In May 2024, he became the youngest-ever Premier League debutant for Spurs, before making history again five months later as the youngest player to start a league match for the club. He also etched his name into European football history in January, scoring his first senior goal against Elfsborg in the Europa League, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record as the youngest English scorer in a major European competition.
On August 1, Moore joined Rangers in a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy, as Tottenham see him as a key figure in their long-term plans. The teenager is yet to make his debut for the Glasgow side, but both clubs expect him to make a significant impact in Scottish football before returning to North London.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment